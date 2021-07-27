New Shows Announced For Wolf Trap's 50th Season

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts has announced additional full capacity shows to take place this summer at the Filene Center.

These performances join the previously announced shows scheduled as a part of Wolf Trap's 50thAnniversary Season. August and September full capacity performances will follow local, state, and federal government health guidelines.



Newly announced shows include Brandi Carlile; Lake Street Dive; two family-friendly movie nights including The Princess Bride in Concert with National Symphony Orchestra and Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert with National Symphony Orchestra; and a special collaboration by Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap presents Broadway In The Parkfeaturing Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites in a program of Broadway's greatest hits. These August and September full capacity performances will be held at the Filene Center.



Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale to the public only at wolftrap.org, the official source for purchasing Wolf Trap performance tickets.