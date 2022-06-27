New Nightlife Venue SUPERNOVA Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

Since its launch a year ago, the nightlife hotspot has hosted some of the wildest parties Seattle has ever seen; a tropical beach party featuring 3000 lbs of sand, a living glitter bomb including kiddie pools filled with glitter, and, this weekend, a fully immersive floor to ceiling balloon installation to celebrate their anniversary. As a safe space for women/femme, LGTBQIA+ and BIPOC individuals, Supernova is redefining nightlife for the age of inclusion.

"We are not a gay club, we are not a straight club, we are a YES club" says owner/creator Zac Levine. "We welcome all peoples looking to enjoy a night of art and dancing to join us in celebrating life. No matter your age, gender, size, or color you have a comfortable non-judgmental home at Supernova!".

As the only nightclub in the world to boast exclusively drag queen bottle servers, Supernova aims to break the mold of traditional nightclubs. Rather than focusing on bringing in national talent, Supernova curates a high quality roster of local Seattle performers including aerialists, roller disco dancers, live musicians, go-go's, drag queens, DJs, and costumed character actors. Supernova encourages patrons to not partake in spectating, but to be a part of the spectacle with a dress code of "SPECTACULAR!" promoting imagination, self-expression, and effort.

The official home of Sapphic Seattle and BeautyBoiz, Supernova has quickly gained traction as a home for the queer Seattle nightlife scene. Sapphic Seattle's monthly events continually sells out 600 tickets in advance and BeautyBoiz continue to push the arts scene forward with ballroom and runway shows.

National and international celebrities and touring performers have chosen Supernova as a must-see destination when visiting Seattle. Unannounced impromptu DJ sessions by Louis The Child, Polo & Pan, What So Not, comedian Deon Cole and more have prompted the hashtag #YouNeverKnowWhoYoullSeeAtSupernova.

How to Tune In

Those who are unable to make it in person to the anniversary celebration can tune in live on the radio via C89.5 on July 2nd from 9PM-Midnight to hear the disco dance party with DJ Trent Von.

Supernova is a new, immersive arts and entertainment venue unlike anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest. Supernova focuses on enhancing the dance club experience through highly curated customer service and immersive programming, encouraging the patron to be a part of the art experience and not just observing it. Supernova's priority is to provide a home for local entertainers. In addition to DJs, Supernova incorporates Drag Queens, acrobats, Go-Go and roller skate dancers, character actors, aerialists, and live musicians into every event. Since the club opened its doors in July of 2021, Supernova has become a destination entertainment venue for diverse communities, producing 200+ events as a home for the BIPOC / LGBTQIA+ and female / femme community of Seattle.