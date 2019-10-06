New Adaptation Of Mae West's Scandalous SEX Premieres On Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts presents Mae West's SEX, a new adaptation of the 1926 melodrama/musical comedy about the international misadventures of a Montreal prostitute, October 11-26, 2019.

Margy LaMont, a brash and unapologetic sex worker, saves the life of an American society woman slumming in the "sin city of the North" -- a fateful decision that leads her on a madcap adventure eluding criminals and pursuing romance from Montreal to Trinidad to New England.

Although West's play premiered in a scandalous Broadway season that saw many so-called "sex plays," SEX was different in that it wasn't obedient to the unwritten rule that prescribed ruin for fallen women. Its disobedience led to Mae West's arrest and a grand jury's determination that the "obscene, indecent, immoral, and impure drama" might corrupt "the morals of youth." West was sentenced to 10 days in jail for obscenity, and traveled there in style - garlanded in roses, wearing silk underwear, and riding in a limousine!

The production is adapted and directed by Edward Jordon; includes music by Cole Porter, the Gershwins, and Cole Porter; features stage and screen veteran Skye Aubrey; and runs October 11-26, 2019.

###





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You