Mouthwater Disabled Arts Festival Launches in Seattle in 2024

The Mouthwater Festival will take place in Seattle, WA with an artist incubator in late September 2024 and sliding scale-priced events from October 1-13, 2024.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo 3 Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

Mouthwater Disabled Arts Festival Launches in Seattle in 2024

Black disabled local artist has been awarded a multi-year Mellon Foundation grant to develop and premiere Mouthwater Festival, a new disabled arts fringe festival coming to Seattle in fall 2024. 

Co-founded by Saira Barbaric, NEVE and Vanessa Hernández Cruz, Mouthwater Festival will span Seattle showcasing performance art, dance, and music by disabled creatives. Disabled artists from all over the country will gather in town to share their work, develop their practice, and foster cross-disability solidarity and community understanding.

Barbaric received the initial grant to support the research, investigation, and design of an accessible artistic structure. They have been a part of Seattle’s arts scene since 2016, known for producing events, performing burlesque and showing visual art with a variety of queer and erotic art collectives. Barbaric's work spans mediums considered both high and low art with goals and weakening the barriers between the two. 

"I am thrilled to receive support from the Mellon Foundation to create, research, tour and build this festival. I believe that the Mouthwater Festival has the potential to be a transformative force in our city. By creating a platform for Disabled artists, we can address some systemic barriers  and set standards for a more vibrant and understanding norm within the arts community. I am honored to be in process with my collaborators, disability justice leaders and the Seattle arts community," said Barbaric. To support this group founding, Barbaric has reached out to NEVE, a mixed-Black Seattle local who’s an internationally recognized dancer, and Vanessa Hernández Cruz, a Chicana Los Angeles-based Disabled dance artist  and experienced creative.

From Vanessa: “This is going to be an incredibly beautiful & radical festival!  I am deeply overjoyed to be a part of this journey to bring this into fruition. What I am most excited about, is the convening of all the amazing talented Disabled artists & being able to uplift, share, & celebrate our work. Experiencing Crip Joy together!”

“What is so exciting to me about the Mouthwater Festival is that it will introduce so many Disabled artists to one another’s work, further strengthening our Disabled arts community. It will familiarize more people in Seattle with both the national and local, vibrant Disabled arts scene, and it will put Seattle on the map as a Disabled dance and arts hub. I’m happily bracing for the creative explosion, “ shared NEVE. 

Mouthwater Festival will create an arts hub by and for Black, Brown, and Indigenous disabled artists to present, collaborate, and get paid. NEVE, Vanessa and Saira will be joined by artist-curators India Harville, Kayla Hamilton and Mx. Pucks A’Plenty to plan performances all over town, giving Seattleittes the chance to catch a cocktail lounge cabaret, an outdoor showing or a night at the theater. NEVE and Saira Barbaric dream of making Seattle a regular stomping ground for disabled artists to thrive and grow and where the values can be anti-capitalist, anti-fascist, pro-black, disability justice-informed, afrofuturist, sex educated, and practical.

Erin Johnson, Executive Director of Velocity, is excited to see a national funder investing in a Seattle-based artist and hopes that other national funders, audiences, and advocates will match this interest. "As we build a community of support around the first iteration of the Mouthwater Festival, it is crucial that we consider not just this first year, but how we invest long-term in artists and projects like this festival. These are the projects and people that will shape the arts and culture landscape for the next 20 years and bring us closer to our vision of a vibrant and inclusive community. This is the time to invest.”

The Mouthwater Festival will take place in Seattle, WA with an artist incubator in late September 2024 and sliding scale-priced events from October 1-13, 2024. The festival is in the early stages of identifying venues, partners, and supporters. Mouthwater Festival is being produced through Velocity Dance Center’s Made in Seattle new dance development program, and will be anchored at 12th Avenue Arts on Capitol Hill. 




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Seattle Rep Presents ISLANDER, Opening October 25 Photo
Seattle Rep Presents ISLANDER, Opening October 25

Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team behind Islander, an intimately staged new musical with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score. In Islander, two actors embody 25+ characters while weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology.

2
Dunya Productions Presents West Coast Premiere Of THE RETURN Photo
Dunya Productions Presents West Coast Premiere Of THE RETURN

Dunya Productions presents THE RETURN a play in four scenes by Hanna Eady and Edward Mast, opening Thursday October 26 at 8:00 PM.

3
Review: PASSENGERS at The Seattle Rep Photo
Review: PASSENGERS at The Seattle Rep

While watching the opening routine in “Passengers”, currently playing at the Seattle Rep, I found myself seeing a move I knew. We referred to it as a “coffee grinder” in my tap-dancing days and I was totally able to pull it off … when I was nine. Also, that was the only time I watched this incredible group of artists perform anything I’d be remotely able to do. Lucky for us we don’t have to. We can just sit and watch with awe, and I recommend you all do!

4
Seattle Opera Chorus Offers Festive Program In One-of-A-Kind Holiday Chorus Concert Photo
Seattle Opera Chorus Offers Festive Program In One-of-A-Kind Holiday Chorus Concert

Seattle Opera Chorus presents a festive program in a one-of-a-kind Holiday Chorus Concert, featuring seasonal tunes, opera gems, and choral favorites. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the impressive range of the renowned Seattle Opera Chorus.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
Harlequin Productions (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Paramount Theatre (4/24-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (11/14-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
KENNETH J. MINNAERT CENTER BLACK BOX (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALMOST, MAINE
Tacoma Little Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE RETURN
Dunya Productions at Cherry Street Village (10/26-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Paramount Theatre (6/25-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (1/06-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Tacoma Little Theatre (3/08-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You