MoPOP to Host Just 3 More Movie Nights This Year

"Coming of age." What a diplomatic term for such an indelicate experience! For all its warts, adolescence is a time of incredible self-exploration, pain, and growth. And nothing captures it more poetically (and grotesquely) than a coming-of-age movie.

In their current virtual film series, "Grow Up!" MoPOP is exploring adolescence in all its lusty, zitty, complicated glory, celebrating cult classics from all over the genre map that show just how joyful and confounding being a teenager can be.

Each watch-along hosts a new guest who offers their live commentary around why this film is such a suitable fit for the trials and tribulations of 'coming of age.'

"Ghostbusters" is an add-on movie night, not specifically part of the "Coming Of Age" series.

December 17 - 6:00 p.m. PT "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World"

December 20 - 4:00 p.m. PT "Whip It"

December 30 - 6:00 p.m. PT "Ghostbusters"