Mirror Stage Debuts New 10-Minute Play Festival Next Month

Mirror Stage has announced the new date for the debut of INSPIRED BY…a new 10-minute play festival bringing together six playwrights and six change-makers to create six transformative new plays in a matter of days. Originally slated for June 22-23, yet canceled due to COVID, the festival–a first for Mirror Stage–will now premiere October 5, 2024 at Raisbeck Auditorium in Seattle.



Local playwrights draw inspiration from the personal stories and change-making impact of a mix of previous Mirror Stage Podcast guests. Scripts were developed over three weeks, and will now culminate into a week of rehearsals leading into the debut presentation of six simply staged plays, featuring more than 20 local actors. New for October 5, performances will feature in-person and live-streaming ticketing options.



"We're beyond thrilled that INSPIRED BY... is back! Thanks to the dedication of our artists and partners, this collaboration continues, bringing their inspired new works to stage," said Managing Artistic Director Suzanne M. Cohen. “For more than seven years, Mirror Stage has been commissioning new work. We developed this festival of 10-minute plays to engage even more local artists. Last year, we wanted to figure out a way to integrate the powerful stories we feature on our Podcast more fully into the rest of Mirror Stage's artistic programs. The idea of a short play festival emerged, leading to a brainstorm that created the concept behind INSPIRED BY…. We can't wait to see how these stories come to life through Seattle's brightest artistic voices—it's an exciting new venture for us!"

INSPIRED BY… will feature the following new works:

Casting is underway and will be announced soon.

Mirror Stage takes pride in offering affordable and accessible productions, featuring both in-person and live-streaming options for INSPIRED BY…. Its Radical Hospitality Pricing Model offers a selection of free tickets and Pay-What-You-Will ($1 minimum) tickets. Tickets are also available at “Choose Your Price” levels: $10, $20, or $30, with general seating for in-person attendance and $15 or $25 for live-streaming. Mirror Stage also offers $5 TeenTix in-person and live-streaming tickets.

