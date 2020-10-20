Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Macha Theatre Works Presents 17 MINUTE STORIES

Tune in Nov 20, 2020 at 8PM.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown will feature 17 MINUTE STORIES, a series of solo shows by local female writer/performers.


This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own home.

Tune in on November 20, 2020 at 8PM, for Gasp, written and performed by Claribel Gross.

A young woman's story about her Guatemalan roots and the importance of making a proper Rum drink.

"Maybe it was the rum, or confusion that I was in the tree... Listening in, maybe she forgot that I am not an adult and she said to me, 'Just think of who you COULD become.' And I thought... 'Who? Who will I become?'"

Recommended for ages 14 & up.

$50--Group Watch Party

$17--Regular Ticket Price

$5--Discounted option

Website: www.machatheatreworks.com
Email: tickets@machatheatreworks.com
Phone: 608.909.1252



