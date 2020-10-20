Macha Theatre Works Presents 17 MINUTE STORIES
Tune in Nov 20, 2020 at 8PM.
Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown will feature 17 MINUTE STORIES, a series of solo shows by local female writer/performers.
This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own home.
Tune in on November 20, 2020 at 8PM, for Gasp, written and performed by Claribel Gross.
A young woman's story about her Guatemalan roots and the importance of making a proper Rum drink.
"Maybe it was the rum, or confusion that I was in the tree... Listening in, maybe she forgot that I am not an adult and she said to me, 'Just think of who you COULD become.' And I thought... 'Who? Who will I become?'"
Recommended for ages 14 & up.
$50--Group Watch Party
$17--Regular Ticket Price
$5--Discounted option
Website: www.machatheatreworks.com
Email: tickets@machatheatreworks.com
Phone: 608.909.1252