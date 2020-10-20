Macha Theatre Works Presents 17 MINUTE STORIES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in Nov 20, 2020 at 8PM.

Macha Theatre Works' 20th Season: Into the Unknown will feature 17 MINUTE STORIES, a series of solo shows by local female writer/performers.



This season will be live streamed from the theatre into your own home.

Tune in on November 20, 2020 at 8PM, for Gasp, written and performed by Claribel Gross.

A young woman's story about her Guatemalan roots and the importance of making a proper Rum drink.

"Maybe it was the rum, or confusion that I was in the tree... Listening in, maybe she forgot that I am not an adult and she said to me, 'Just think of who you COULD become.' And I thought... 'Who? Who will I become?'"

Recommended for ages 14 & up.

$50--Group Watch Party

$17--Regular Ticket Price

$5--Discounted option

Website: www.machatheatreworks.com

Email: tickets@machatheatreworks.com

Phone: 608.909.1252

