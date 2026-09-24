MEDUZÆ to Premiere at Velocity Dance Center's Out There Festival
The production features projection by Kremenović, sound by Fox Whitney, lighting by Jessica Roxann Jones, and costumes by New Affection.
MEDUZÆ will present as part of Velocity Dance Center's Out There Festival this October. Performances will run October 8-10, 2026 at 7:30pm.
Baby planula. Budding polyps. Fluttering ephyrae. Voracious, sexually mature medusae. Beached, dissolving carcasses.
Inspired by the life cycle of the jellyfish, MEDUZÆ delves into the universal processes of growing, changing, reproducing, surviving, and finding one's place in the world. Six trans performers move through the stages of jellyfish development, from the sessile benthic polyp all the way to the bell-shaped medusal stage that we all recognize. Submerged in an immersive seascape of projection by Kremenović, original soundscore by Fox Whitney, lighting design by Jessica Roxann Jones, and costumes by local fashion label New Affection, the performers dive into a transfuturist allegory of growing up, sex, survival, and global migration.
Humans begin as a single fertilized cell and, like jellyfish, attach to places and people, grow, breathe, feed, reproduce, and try their best not to die. MEDUZÆ takes these parallels seriously, translating each stage of jellyfish development into movement scores that give the performers space to investigate what it means to exist in our bodies, build relationships, have agency, and transform. Against a cultural landscape that increasingly treats transgender bodies as political battlegrounds, MEDUZÆ manifests a world in which trans people are as resilient as jellyfish are in the face of the an ecological disaster.
A tiny jellyfish bell contraction cannot propel the animal very far; instead, ocean currents carry it across enormous distances. A small gesture can set an entire life in motion. For Kremenović, who moved from Bosnia and Herzegovina to the US in 2013, this offers a strange and beautiful parallel to immigration: leaving one home, carried by circumstances and choices, and eventually finding yourself somewhere you never imagined you would be.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Eureka Day
Leo K. Theater (9/24-11/15)
|
Our Town & Sanctuary City
State Theater (10/02-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (1/19-1/24)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
Theatre Off Jackson (9/10-9/26)
|
Xtreme Theatresports New Year's Eve Party!
Unexpected Productions Improv (12/31-12/31)
|
THE DUMB WAITER by Harold Pinter
Trinity Parish Hall (10/15-10/24)
|
Noises Off
Renton Civic Theatre (10/02-10/18)
|
And Then There Were None
Village Theatre (1/12-2/14)
|
Rocky Horror Improv Show
Unexpected Productions Improv (10/03-10/31)
|
DOT at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre (2/05-2/21)