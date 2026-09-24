MEDUZÆ to Premiere at Velocity Dance Center's Out There Festival

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MEDUZÆ will present as part of Velocity Dance Center's Out There Festival this October. Performances will run October 8-10, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Baby planula. Budding polyps. Fluttering ephyrae. Voracious, sexually mature medusae. Beached, dissolving carcasses.

Inspired by the life cycle of the jellyfish, MEDUZÆ delves into the universal processes of growing, changing, reproducing, surviving, and finding one's place in the world. Six trans performers move through the stages of jellyfish development, from the sessile benthic polyp all the way to the bell-shaped medusal stage that we all recognize. Submerged in an immersive seascape of projection by Kremenović, original soundscore by Fox Whitney, lighting design by Jessica Roxann Jones, and costumes by local fashion label New Affection, the performers dive into a transfuturist allegory of growing up, sex, survival, and global migration.

Humans begin as a single fertilized cell and, like jellyfish, attach to places and people, grow, breathe, feed, reproduce, and try their best not to die. MEDUZÆ takes these parallels seriously, translating each stage of jellyfish development into movement scores that give the performers space to investigate what it means to exist in our bodies, build relationships, have agency, and transform. Against a cultural landscape that increasingly treats transgender bodies as political battlegrounds, MEDUZÆ manifests a world in which trans people are as resilient as jellyfish are in the face of the an ecological disaster.

A tiny jellyfish bell contraction cannot propel the animal very far; instead, ocean currents carry it across enormous distances. A small gesture can set an entire life in motion. For Kremenović, who moved from Bosnia and Herzegovina to the US in 2013, this offers a strange and beautiful parallel to immigration: leaving one home, carried by circumstances and choices, and eventually finding yourself somewhere you never imagined you would be.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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