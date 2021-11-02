Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lowbrow Opera Presents DIARY OF A MADMAN

Diary of a Madman a 2015 Semi-Finalist for The American Prize in the Opera/Theater/Film Division, is based on the short Russian story of the same name.

Nov. 2, 2021  

In St. Petersburg, Russia in 1835, a low-ranking Russian official--Aksentiy Ivanovich Poprischin, the "Madman"--into the insanity and despair, which Nikolai Gogol hauntingly depicted in diary format almost two centuries ago.

Diary of a Madman (?-аписки сумасшедшего), a 2015 Semi-Finalist for The American Prize in the Opera/Theater/Film Division, is based on the short Russian story of the same name.

Running Thursday, November 18 at 7:30pm PST, Friday, November 19 at 7:30pm PST, Saturday, November 20 at 3:00pm PST, Saturday, November 20 at 7:30pm PST, and Sunday, November 21 at 3:00pm PST. All ticket prices are on a sliding scale.

Please review our current pandemic guidelines here: https://18thandunion.org/covid-19-reopening?fbclid=IwAR0YdxDYH1cv4Sg-FOeKvmzDIRKfSn8Mfsrf2mqukjcFil-mu6t6ChiN68k

Ticket Link: https://our.show/LOCDiaryofaMadman

Event Link: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/18th-and-union/diary-of-a-madman-75514


