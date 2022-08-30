Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Features Music, Hula, Ono Food, Workshops, and More

The event is on September 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seattle News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Features Music, Hula, Ono Food, Workshops, and More

Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Sunday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public.

"Live Aloha Festival is a gathering of the Hawaiian Community to celebrate its culture, food, and most of all, fellowship," said Lorna Deryk, Live Aloha committee member and workshop coordinator. "It's a time to sing, dance and laugh 'til our bellies hurt. Live Aloha is a celebration of ohana-family."

Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival features a full lineup of performers, vendors, workshops, a raffle and a Spam musubi eating contest.

The festival provides a full day of learning and experiencing Hawaiian culture in a family friendly and inviting environment.

Ei Nei is this year's headliner, with special guest appearances by three-time Grammy© Award winner Kalani Pe'a and Ukulele Underground co-owner Aldrine Guerrero.

"The goal of One Seattle is to unite the various communities across the city to uplift and celebrate our diversity," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Live Aloha gives Seattleites the chance to experience the rich cultural heritage of our neighbors across the Pacific through traditional Hawaiian music and dance performances, delicious food, and hands-on workshops."

The Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival serves to promote and share the Hawaiian culture here in the Pacific Northwest by enriching and strengthening the Hawaiian community and celebrating the arts and culture of Hawai'i.

"Festál festivals are home to so many wonderful local communities," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "Seattle Center is proud to host these gatherings."

There is something for everyone at Live Aloha: ono local food, fresh orchid lei making, craft activities for the kids, live music and hula all day plus tons of crafts and products from artists coming from Hawai'i, Oregon, Utah, Alaska, Canada and Washington.




More Hot Stories For You


BECU And KEXP “Live At KEXP Volume 10” Anniversary Album Celebrates 50+ Years Of Listener-Powered RadioBECU And KEXP “Live At KEXP Volume 10” Anniversary Album Celebrates 50+ Years Of Listener-Powered Radio
August 29, 2022

BECU, the country's largest community credit union, and KEXP, a public broadcaster and a nonprofit arts organization serving music lovers, has announced the digital album compilation 'Live at KEXP Volume 10,' a 19-track album featuring decades of live studio performances from prominent musical artists like Angel Olsen, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Neko Case, Modest Mouse and Run the Jewels.
LeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOURLeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR
August 29, 2022

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes is helping fans get into the holiday spirit early by announcing “Joy: The Holiday Tour,” kicking off December 2nd and running through December 18th.
Photos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American TourPhotos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
August 26, 2022

The HAIRSPRAY North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will kick off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION World Premiere With Hunter Foster, Kate Rockwell & MoreVIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION World Premiere With Hunter Foster, Kate Rockwell & More
August 25, 2022

The Griswolds are heading out on their next family vacation with the world premiere of the laugh-out-loud musical comedy The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, and The 5th Avenue Theatre has shared a sneak peek at rehearsals. Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
Tibet Fest Displays Tibet Culture Through Performances, Arts, Foods, Films and Exhibitions in SeattleTibet Fest Displays Tibet Culture Through Performances, Arts, Foods, Films and Exhibitions in Seattle
August 24, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál will host Tibet Fest, a showcase of unique Tibet culture, Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, August 28, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall. Tibet Fest is organized by the Tibetan Association of Washington with help of Seattle Center, and is free and open to the public. 