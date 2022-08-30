Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Features Music, Hula, Ono Food, Workshops, and More

Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Sunday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public.

"Live Aloha Festival is a gathering of the Hawaiian Community to celebrate its culture, food, and most of all, fellowship," said Lorna Deryk, Live Aloha committee member and workshop coordinator. "It's a time to sing, dance and laugh 'til our bellies hurt. Live Aloha is a celebration of ohana-family."

Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival features a full lineup of performers, vendors, workshops, a raffle and a Spam musubi eating contest.

The festival provides a full day of learning and experiencing Hawaiian culture in a family friendly and inviting environment.

Ei Nei is this year's headliner, with special guest appearances by three-time Grammy© Award winner Kalani Pe'a and Ukulele Underground co-owner Aldrine Guerrero.

"The goal of One Seattle is to unite the various communities across the city to uplift and celebrate our diversity," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Live Aloha gives Seattleites the chance to experience the rich cultural heritage of our neighbors across the Pacific through traditional Hawaiian music and dance performances, delicious food, and hands-on workshops."

The Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival serves to promote and share the Hawaiian culture here in the Pacific Northwest by enriching and strengthening the Hawaiian community and celebrating the arts and culture of Hawai'i.

"Festál festivals are home to so many wonderful local communities," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "Seattle Center is proud to host these gatherings."

There is something for everyone at Live Aloha: ono local food, fresh orchid lei making, craft activities for the kids, live music and hula all day plus tons of crafts and products from artists coming from Hawai'i, Oregon, Utah, Alaska, Canada and Washington.