Liberty Theatre in Camas Reopens For Moviegoers

The historic Liberty Theatre in downtown Camas has officially reopened its doors on October 9, Camas Post-Record reports.

Theaters are able to have 25% occupancy as part of Phase 2 of Inslee's Safe Start plan. In phase 3 they will be allowed 50%. Patrons must maintain 6 feet of distance between households and are required to wear face coverings at all times when they are not eating or drinking.

"I was totally surprised," said Liberty Theatre owner Rand Thornsley. "I didn't expect to be able to reopen right now."

The weekend opening kicked off with a showing of The Goonies, followed by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Tickets are capped at 75 people per showing, and are sold online with assigned seating. Several rows in the theater are roped off.

Thornsley said that the first two shows had nearly sold out.

For now, the theater is open on a limited schedule and closed Monday and Tuesday. To learn more, and to see showtimes or purchase tickets, visit camasliberty.com.

Read the original story on Camas Post-Record.

