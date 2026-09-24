Larry Hohm to Present Chilling Tales at Seattle Open Arts Place

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Storyteller Larry Hohm will return to Seattle Open Arts Place for Chilling Tales on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Hohm will tell short stories by Colin Nissan, Bill Pronzini and Shirley Jackson. The program combines tales of murder and mystery with humor. Hohm tells the stories from memory, performing them rather than reading from a text.

Tickets

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. at Seattle Open Arts Place, formerly 18th & Union, at 1406 18th Ave. in Seattle. Tickets are available at choose-your-own-price levels of $10, $15, $20, $25, $30 and $50.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 04 Hrs 27 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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