Larry Hohm to Present Chilling Tales at Seattle Open Arts Place
The international storyteller will deliver stories from memory with drama and passion at the Seattle venue.
By: A.A. Cristi
Storyteller Larry Hohm will return to Seattle Open Arts Place for Chilling Tales on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Hohm will tell short stories by Colin Nissan, Bill Pronzini and Shirley Jackson. The program combines tales of murder and mystery with humor. Hohm tells the stories from memory, performing them rather than reading from a text.
Tickets
Doors open at 7:00 p.m. at Seattle Open Arts Place, formerly 18th & Union, at 1406 18th Ave. in Seattle. Tickets are available at choose-your-own-price levels of $10, $15, $20, $25, $30 and $50.
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