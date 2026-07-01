NEARLY DAN to Bring Steely Dan Tribute to Whidbey Island Center for the Arts
The 12-piece ensemble will also perform a four-day engagement at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley in Seattle.
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) will present Nearly Dan, a 12-piece tribute to Steely Dan, on Wednesday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Known for faithfully recreating the sophisticated sound of Steely Dan, Nearly Dan brings together rich horn arrangements, intricate rhythms, and polished vocals in a concert celebrating the band's enduring catalog.
Audiences can expect performances of favorites including "Peg," "Deacon Blues," and "Aja," as the ensemble recreates the genre-defying sound that made Steely Dan one of popular music's most influential acts.
The performance offers audiences the opportunity to experience the group in WICA's intimate setting before Nearly Dan heads to Seattle for a four-night sold-out engagement at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.
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