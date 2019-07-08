Kevin McDonald Returns To UP Improv To Teach Sketch Workshop

In this workshop, Kevin McDonald will teach the Kids in the Hall method of writing sketch comedy through improv. July 27th & 28th

Students have the option of attending the workshop on Saturday ONLY or both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's focus will be a writing workshop in which Kevin will teach the students the Kids in the Hall method of writing comedy sketches through improv. Through warm-up games and improvised scene work, the group and Kevin work all day to develop 4 to 7 completely new comedy sketches.

On Sunday, the students who continue will have the opportunity to craft new sketches during the first half of the day. Then, in the afternoon, the class will spend the rest of the day preparing to perform their work in a Sunday night sketch show hosted and directed by Kevin McDonald himself.

Times:

7/27 Saturday workshop: 10am-5:30pm (with a one-hour lunch break midsession)

7/28 Sunday workshop: 10am-5:30pm (with a one-hour lunch break midsession)

Sunday show at 8:30pm

NOTE: The show is on Sunday night and only the students who take the 2-day workshop are eligible to be in it.

Location: Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Maximum Students: 30

Registration for Sat only- $180

Registration for both days- $ 250

Prerequisite: none

Age: 18 and above

Kevin McDonald has written for The Kids in the Hall, The Martin Short Show, and Saturday Night Live. This is his second workshop with Unexpected Productions.

He founded The Kids in the Hall with his friend Dave Foley. They met in Toronto at the Second City Training Center, and the two wrote and performed in sketches together more than any other pair in the group. In the troupe's TV show and stage shows, he portrays several favorite recurring characters, such as the King of Empty Promises, Sir Simon Milligan, and Jerry Sizzler. Still, it's a frequent running gag that McDonald is the least popular member and always struggling not to get kicked out.

Since The Kids in the Hall's end in 1994, he's played many roles in movies like Boy Meets Girl, Agent Pleakley in the Lilo & Stitch series, and Harry Potter in Epic Movie. On TV, he has appeared on The Martin Short Show, Ellen (as a radio personality), That '70s Show (as a confused young cleric, Pastor Dave), Seinfeld, Friends, NewsRadio (on which Foley starred), MADtv, Arrested Development, and Corner Gas. McDonald has also done voice work for various animated series, including Invader Zim (in which he did the voice for Almighty Tallest Purple), The Angry Beavers, Catscratch (in which he voiced Waffle), and Clerks: The Animated Series. He also played an imaginary friend named Ivan in the Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends episode Sight For Sore Eyes, and appeared in the music video for "Roses" by Outkast.

In 2006, McDonald hosted a CBC Television special, featuring several of Canada's best-known sketch comedy troupes. "Sketch with Kevin McDonald" won a Canadian Comedy Award (Best-Taped Live Performance - The Minnesota Wrecking Crew), with The Imponderables nominated for the same award.

He was recently in Montréal as a part of the Just for Laughs Festival with the reunion of The Kids in the Hall, and also with his show "Hammy and the Kids" with Craig Northey, based on his two dysfunctional families, his father ("Hammy") and The Kids in the Hall.



Unexpected Productions' Market Theater. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98102, July 27 & 28. Tickets: $15

Buy: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kevin-mcdonald-kids-in-the-hall-method-improv-to-sketch-workshop-tickets-59550109982





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You