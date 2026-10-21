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John McCutcheon to Perform at Triple Door in Seattle

The master multi-instrumentalist will perform songs and storytelling for audiences at the Union Street venue.

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John McCutcheon to Perform at Triple Door in Seattle

Folk musician John McCutcheon will perform at The Triple Door in Seattle on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 7 p.m.

A seven-time Grammy nominee, McCutcheon is known for his work as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. His performances incorporate storytelling and a range of instruments, including hammered dulcimer, banjo, piano, harmonica, and guitar.

Throughout his career, McCutcheon has produced more than 20 albums for other artists, spanning traditional folk music, contemporary songwriting, and educational projects. He has also published books and instructional materials and has been involved with grassroots political and community organizations.

McCutcheon's latest release, Together Again (Appalsongs, 2026), is his second collaborative album with fellow folk musician Tom Paxton. The project


Photo Credit: Irene Young
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