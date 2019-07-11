Jet City Improv 2019-20 Season Announced

For the 28th season of shows, Jet City Improv and Interim Artistic Director Mandy Price have selected 11 shows in 2019-2020, including many all new shows and a few old favorites. There will be six shows in the Jet City Presents season, on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm and five shows in the Late Night series, Saturdays at 10pm.

Jet City Presents Series - Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm

ANTIQUES IMPROV SHOW September 5 - 20, 2019 Antiques Road Show combines improv with appraisals and stories inspired by items brought by audience members. Come discover the true value behind your old treasures and knick-knacks.

STABBIN' CABIN October 3 - November 1, 2019 A fast-paced, high-action horror comedy set in a 1980's summer camp, paying tribute to the slasher genre as well as lampooning its stereotypes.

BRITAIN'S BAKING CHALLENGE November 14 - 22 & December 5 - 20, 2019 Join us under the big tent on the lawn for Britain's Baking Challenge, a playful comedy inspired by The Great British Baking Show that features real baking on stage as improvisers whisk, knead, and pour themselves into a dish suggested by the audience before subjecting their work to the subtle scrutiny of two remarkably placid judges.

A CLANDESTINE SEQUENCE OF WRETCHED EVENTS January 9 - February 7, 2020 This show is a full-length narrative in the style of the darkly funny, comically tragic "A Series of Unfortunate Events." Drawing from Lemony Snicket's creation, this production will tell stories of resourceful young heroes facing off against wickedly over-the-top villains, nefarious schemes, and secret societies.

GLIMMER March 5 - 20 & April 2 - 10, 2020 Inspired by GLOW, This show follows a group of women (and their coaches/families) in the 80's who seek something different than their ordinary day jobs and fall in to the world of improvised wrestling.

THE MIGHTY JETS April 30 - May 29, 2020 It's an underdog movie about a rag tag group of athletes that play _____, that simply have to train hard and work together to win the _______ in order to save their _______. Will a new coach and a new attitude be enough? Probably!

Late Night Series - Saturdays at 10pm

THE TRAGIC SCHOOL BUS September 21 - November 23, 2019 Unable to afford higher education and thus forced to endlessly repeat public school, join our cast of kid-adults as they go on a field trip to learn about topics selected by the audience. But be careful, the more they learn about the world, the looser their teacher's grip on sanity becomes.

UNCLE MIKE RUINS CHRISTMAS November 29 - December 21, 2019 You better watch out. You better not cry. Jet City Improv's holiday favorite is back for another season of perverse holiday cheer. You write down a heartwarming holiday memory. We re-enact it. Then Uncle Mike ruins it in ways no sane human should be able to imagine. This show will run on Fridays and Saturdays.

A TRIBE CALLED YES: THE BATTLE January 4 - February 8 & February 22 - March 14, 2020 Jet City's hit show will be condensed into the events of one night and what all goes down at The Battle. Drama? Yes. Fresh beats? Hell yes. Hot rhymes? Please believe. Vibrant hip-hop improv from bottom to top.

MATCHELORETTE IN PARADISE March 21 - May 9, 2020 Last season's hit show continues, but this time we'll be following our contestants to a tropical paradise as they hit the beach, hook up and try to find love...for all the right reasons.

JUKEBOX MUSICAL May 16 - June 27, 2020 An improvised musical where the songs are drawn from a large pool of tunes you know and love before the show begins. The cast then performs an off- broadway musical with big characters, big ambitions, and big emotions while they make the songs fit the story and vice versa!





