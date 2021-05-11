Intiman Theatre Presents Starfish Project Student Film 2020 VISION: THROUGH OUR EYES

STARFISH Project, one of Intiman Theatre's arts education programs, is reaching the culmination of its' sixth iteration. The high school students involved are pleased to invite the public to view their work, created remotely during COVID during the 2020-21 school year. This digital presentation is available ON DEMAND from May 28 - June 6 and is FREE FOR EVERYONE.

The presentation is a 90min filmed performance of 2020 Vision: Through Our Eyes. The film is based on STARFISH students' lived experiences during COVID as well as their dreams & vision for the future. The students have produced all aspects of the film: writing, performing, music production, design, and technical craft under the guidance of STARFISH mentors. The project is directed by Michelle Matlock with musical direction by Gregoiré Séxton Brown.

"During the past year of shelter in place and social distancing, we have heard a lot of noise from opinionated news heads, politicians, and business owners from all over the country. Now, this show is a rare moment to hear the voices of young people who are just entering adulthood and are the future brilliant minds of this country," says director Michelle Matlock. "Their stories are so relatable and unfathomable all at once."

Launched in 2017, STARFISH Project is a free after-school technical theatre training program for high school students in South Seattle schools. Working with professional mentors (members of the IATSE Locals 15, 488, and 887, USA 829, and the Western WA Theatrical Training Trust), students are empowered to design, build, and manage all technical aspects of a fully staged production. The projects' mission is to fascinate diverse high-school aged youth with the world of backstage storytelling and the array of reliable, often-unionized career opportunities available in the entertainment industry. For 2020-21, the project transitioned to virtual and operated on a hybrid model in the spring for performance capture.

The film will show ON DEMAND from May 28th - June 6th. Tickets are Free for Everyone (registration required). The link to view will be shared after check out. Open to all ages. The film is captioned for accessibility.

For tickets or more information visit: INTIMAN.ORG