Intiman Launches Cabaret To Give Artists A Place To Thrive

This fall, Intiman Theatre will launch an exciting program as part of its 51st season: the Intiman Cabaret.

This brand-new experience will offer something that is quickly disappearing for both artists and audiences alike: an accessible and intimate venue where experimentation and artistic excellence are showcased.

The Intiman Cabaret will transform the Erickson Theater into a 21+ venue with table and bar seating, and cocktail lounge service throughout. Audiences will witness world-class performances from local and nationally-known artists being presented with Intiman's signature caliber of artistic excellence, all while enjoying a delicious drink delivered right to your seat. Ticket prices are low, averaging just $35/each.

Six shows are part of the inaugural Cabaret series, including work from local favorites like Cherdonna Shinatra and Scott Shoemaker, nationally-known artists such as Jacob Storms and Alan Cumming, new shows created just for Intiman by BeautyBoiz and Justin Huertas, and more. Intiman is partnering with each of these artists or groups, giving them an opportunity to create, expand, and display their work- free from risk of financial failure and the challenges of having to self-produce, so the artists can do what they do best: create art.

“We envision the Intiman Cabaret as an antidote to the financial crunch we are feeling on both ends of the creative spectrum in Seattle, especially since the pandemic,” says Wesley Frugé, Intiman's Managing Director. “As venues like Re-Bar disappear and rents go up, it's becoming harder for local artists to share their work without also having to be experts at fundraising, marketing, and administrative tasks, all of which become a huge barrier to expression.”

“We wanted to offer an opportunity for our community and audiences to gather and co-mingle. Given our combined 37 years living in Capitol Hill, my background in commissioning new performances (Creative Director, Genre Bender for CityArts), and Wesley's dedication to our queer nightlife community (Co-founder, BeautyBoiz), this is the perfect combination of our passion and intention,” says Jennifer Zeyl, Intiman's Artistic Director.

Pre-sale tables are now available for all Cabaret performances. Members save 30% off their table purchase, and 15% off their bar tab, with membership starting at just $8/month. Learn more, become a Member, or purchase your table today at intiman.org. Intiman will continue offering fully produced mainstage productions in addition to this new Cabaret series.

