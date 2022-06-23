Interview: Gary Fetterplace of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is one of Shakespeare's early works and most farcical comedies. A perfect choice for this year's Bard at Bloedel by Bainbridge Performing Arts. Directed by Kristi Ann Jacobson, this delightful show is packed full of slapstick humor and mistaken identities. BWW was fortunate to catch up with the show's scenic designer/master carptner and member of the cast, Gary Fetterplace, to learn more about what is it like bringing Shakespeare to life at the Bloedel.

Can you tell us a little bit about THE COMEDY OF ERRORS?

The Comedy of Errors is this year's Bard at Bloedel (7th annual event) and will appear in front of the 19th-century residence. The set is erected and taken down every night for the performances Thursday-Sunday at 7 pm in June. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics!

What is your role in the show?

I will be playing Duke Solinas and Dr. Pinch. Duke Solinas passes sentences on Aegean the Syracussian in Ephesus. Dr. Pinch (the exorcist) claims Antipholus is possessed.

What is it like performing and building a set at the Bloedel Reserve?

This year's production, in front of the residence, includes the house as part of the set. We then designed and built an Ottoman market frontage and a Roman/Grecco frontage for the street scenes. These pieces take about 20 minutes for the cast to erect prior to the show and then put away at night, as the grounds and house are open to the public during the day. Our shows go up at 7 pm after the park closes at 6 pm. We generally have about 150 people attend each show. The action is very close to the audience and thus it gives a very intimate show. Rain can be an issue (so always bring appropriate clothing). Also, there is the flight path of overhead planes and dive-bombing eagles! A beautiful setting, open-air theatre, and a raucous comedy to be enjoyed on a summer evening in Western Washington.

