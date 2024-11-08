News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

IMPROV-A-GANZA Annouced At Key City Public Theatre

Enjoy pay-what-you-wish performances on December 31st, featuring interactive comedy for all ages.

Nov. 08, 2024
IMPROV-A-GANZA Annouced At Key City Public Theatre Image
Key City Public Theatre invites audiences of all ages to welcome the New Year with joy and laughter at Improv-a-Ganza! on December 31st for two special pay-what-you-wish performances at 1:30 PM and 4 PM at the Key City Playhouse.

A talented cast of improvisers bring your wildest ideas to life on stage. Each show is a unique experience, crafted in real time with unpredictable scenes and outrageous characters inspired by the audience's suggestions.

Whether you're a seasoned improv fan or new to the art of spontaneous comedy, Improv-a-Ganza offers something for everyone, ensuring no two shows are ever the same!




