IMPROV-A-GANZA Annouced At Key City Public Theatre

Enjoy pay-what-you-wish performances on December 31st, featuring interactive comedy for all ages.
Key City Public Theatre invites audiences of all ages to welcome the New Year with joy and laughter at Improv-a-Ganza! on December 31st for two special pay-what-you-wish performances at 1:30 PM and 4 PM at the Key City Playhouse.
A talented cast of improvisers bring your wildest ideas to life on stage. Each show is a unique experience, crafted in real time with unpredictable scenes and outrageous characters inspired by the audience's suggestions.
Whether you're a seasoned improv fan or new to the art of spontaneous comedy, Improv-a-Ganza offers something for everyone, ensuring no two shows are ever the same!
Videos