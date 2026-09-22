I AM MY OWN WIFE to Open at Intiman Theatre
Dani Davis makes her Intiman debut playing nearly 40 characters in the Pulitzer Prize winner at the Erickson Theatre.
Intiman Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for I Am My Own Wife, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, running November 4–22, 2026, at the Erickson Theatre. Directed by Intiman Managing Director Wesley Frugé, the production stars Dani Davis in a tour-de-force performance portraying nearly 40 characters.
Based on the remarkable true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German trans woman who survived both the Nazi regime and East German Communist rule, I Am My Own Wife explores memory, survival, identity, and the complicated ways personal stories become history. As playwright Doug Wright investigates Charlotte's extraordinary life, contradictions begin to emerge, raising questions about what we choose to remember, what we leave out, and how truth shifts depending on who is telling the story.
Dani Davis makes her Intiman debut in the role, bringing Charlotte, Doug, and the many people who shaped her story to life onstage. Devin Bannon serves as Assistant Director and understudy, and will perform the role at a dedicated performance on November 7 at 2pm.
“Charlotte is, at times, enchanting; at others, timid. She is intelligent, passionate, defiant, protective, evasive, bitter, prideful, and, above all, fiercely self-defining,” says Davis. “It's fitting that a woman who dedicated her life to preserving history is remembered in such vivid detail. To portray her as anything less would be a disservice.”
The creative team includes Marcos Everstijn (Scenic Designer), K.D. Schill (Costume Designer), Casey Price (Lighting Designer), Erin Bednarz (Sound Designer), and Marianna de Fazio (Dialect Coach). Cristine Reynolds will Stage Manage with Henry K Ives as Assistant Stage Manager.
I Am My Own Wife is part of Intiman Theatre's 2026–27 season, “Truth • Resistance • Reinvention.” Alongside season opener Leni's Last Lament, the production continues Intiman's exploration of people who faced persecution under powerful religious and political ideologies, and the choices they made to survive and preserve their truth.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information and tickets, visit intiman.org.
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