I AM MY OWN WIFE to Open at Intiman Theatre

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Intiman Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for I Am My Own Wife, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, running November 4–22, 2026, at the Erickson Theatre. Directed by Intiman Managing Director Wesley Frugé, the production stars Dani Davis in a tour-de-force performance portraying nearly 40 characters.

Based on the remarkable true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German trans woman who survived both the Nazi regime and East German Communist rule, I Am My Own Wife explores memory, survival, identity, and the complicated ways personal stories become history. As playwright Doug Wright investigates Charlotte's extraordinary life, contradictions begin to emerge, raising questions about what we choose to remember, what we leave out, and how truth shifts depending on who is telling the story.

Dani Davis makes her Intiman debut in the role, bringing Charlotte, Doug, and the many people who shaped her story to life onstage. Devin Bannon serves as Assistant Director and understudy, and will perform the role at a dedicated performance on November 7 at 2pm.

“Charlotte is, at times, enchanting; at others, timid. She is intelligent, passionate, defiant, protective, evasive, bitter, prideful, and, above all, fiercely self-defining,” says Davis. “It's fitting that a woman who dedicated her life to preserving history is remembered in such vivid detail. To portray her as anything less would be a disservice.”

The creative team includes Marcos Everstijn (Scenic Designer), K.D. Schill (Costume Designer), Casey Price (Lighting Designer), Erin Bednarz (Sound Designer), and Marianna de Fazio (Dialect Coach). Cristine Reynolds will Stage Manage with Henry K Ives as Assistant Stage Manager.

I Am My Own Wife is part of Intiman Theatre's 2026–27 season, “Truth • Resistance • Reinvention.” Alongside season opener Leni's Last Lament, the production continues Intiman's exploration of people who faced persecution under powerful religious and political ideologies, and the choices they made to survive and preserve their truth.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and tickets, visit intiman.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 01 Hrs 02 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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