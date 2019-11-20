Honey And Spice Specials: A Surprising Twist This Holiday Season At Tulalip Resort Casino

Honey and Spice specials will provide a surprising twist to many holiday favorites. Tulalip Resort Casino's culinary team has selected several types of exotic honey and spice flavors to showcase in their holiday dishes. From seafood to desserts, Executive Chef Perry Mascitti inspired his chefs to share the complexities of how different kinds of honey and spices can take a dining experience to a new height.

This exclusive Honey and Spice promotion will run from December 2, 2019, through January 1, 2020.

Savory Honey and Spice dishes at the Resort include: Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse's Braised Lamb Bruschetta served on olive crostini with ricotta, crispy farro and a date honey; Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar's Honey & Spice Alder Roasted Sockeye Salmon laced with anise, cumin, orange and Skagit Wild Flower Honey; Cedars Café's Grilled Lamb Sirloin Grilled Lamb Chops glazed with honey, horseradish, mustard and fresh mint; Journeys East's signature Deep-Fried Beef Short Ribs tossed in a honey and Maggi seasoning sauce with assorted sweet peppers and topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro; and The Draft Sports Bar & Grill's Grilled Sriracha Spiced Honey Chicken Skewers glazed with their house-made Sriracha and bacon spiced honey.

For a little Honey and Spice on-the-go, guests can enjoy the Carvery's Asian Chicken Salad with sesame-roasted chicken breast, cabbage slaw and Mountain Wild Flower Honey Blossom vinaigrette.

Guests can also order a Honey and Spice and Everything Nice Pizza served hot right from Blazing Paddles' stone-fired pizza oven. This extraordinary creation is prepared with their house-made fresh dough, mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, serrano chilies, Italian hot ham and pepperoni. The Honey and Spice pizza special is baked to perfection and finished with a drizzle of local Wildflower honey and fresh basil to top it off.

Pastry Chef Nikol Nakamura's Honey and Spice desserts include Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse's Ricotta Fritters tossed in a house-made spice blend, lemon curd and drizzled with honey; a Spiced Apple Tarte Tatin served vanilla bean ice cream and blackberries at Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill & Bar; or a Baked Pecan Tart at Cedars Café. The tart filling includes toasted pecans, honey and a house-made spice blend, topped with spiced whipped cream and orange.

For more information about the Honey and Spice promotion or Tulalip Resort Casino, visit here.





