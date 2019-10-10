Hmong New Year Celebration Closes Out 2019 Festál Season On Nov. 9

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region. Join us for Seattle Center Festál: Hmong New Year Celebration, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov 9 inside Seattle Center Armory.

This multi-generational harvest festival seeks to preserve, promote and share its ethnic culture with the broader community as it showcases the intricate needlework, impressive clothing patterns, music, dance and long-rooted traditions of the Hmong community.

Not-to-miss activities include: a clothing collection from Hill Tribe Fusion, a sister duo of fashion designers whose work was featured in The Industry Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week; a new singing competition where contestants will perform Hmong songs for cash prizes; and a variety of children's activities including family-friendly Hmong videos created by the Hmong Kids Channel.

Among the several popular Hmong artists from around the United States, most notable is David Yang, a Hmong rapper, singer and songwriter hailing from St. Paul, Minn. He will be joined by Vue Peter from Sacramento, Calif., Dib Xwb, a singer and professional dancer from Fresno, Calif., as well as Alex Thao, a musician and YouTube star joining the festival from Denver, Colo.

For full schedule visit their Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2386436474737832/

Newly added this year is the "Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway." Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Festál events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, "Love, Peace and Understanding," is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Festál celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Festál: Hmong New Year Celebration is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with Hmong Association of Washington. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit http://hmongofwa.org/seattle-hmong-new-year/ and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.





