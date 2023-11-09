GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is the Holiday Show You Didn't Know You Needed, Running December 6 – 10 at The Moore Theatre

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue lights up The Moore this holiday season with unexpected raucousness and heart.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Performances of Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, a comedic stage show featuring Miami's sassiest seniors, begin in just shy of a month at the Moore Theatre. Presented by Marty & Peter Present and Seattle Theatre Group (STG) as part of STG's 2023/24 Performing Arts Series, the show plays one weekend only from Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10, 2023, with performances at 7:30 PM from Wednesday to Saturday, and at 2:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The Seattle premiere of this Golden Girls tribute is unlike any other you might have experienced and an unexpectedly raucous and heart-filled way to celebrate the holidays.

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is also available as part of STG's Performing Arts Series subscription packages. Performances are all ages with reserved seating.

It's 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional, all-male stage show written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country. The cast features Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley and Burt.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit Click Here. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.






