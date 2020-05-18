Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Takes Volume 18 Online, May 29, 7pm PST/10pm EST at https://www.facebook.com/FussyCloudPuppetSlam/live

From deep inside their secret puppet lairs, the puppeteers of the Pacific Northwest are beaming this message into your homes: Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 18 is coming. Tune in May 29th for a creative and quirky evening of puppet cabaret, by puppet loving adults, for puppet loving adults. Fussy Cloud has been providing first-rate puppet variety shows for the fine adults of Seattle since 2011 and we don't aim to let a little thing like a global pandemic stop us.

Hosted by the one and only Sin de la Rosa

~ Artists Scheduled to Appear ~

Dust in Your Eyes

Gina Wilhelm

The Magic Atmosphere

Oliver Heart

Pacific Puppetry (PDX)

Puppetlandia

Robert Amico (PDX)

Vox Fabuli Puppets

Tickets: PWYC

Recommended for ages 18+

https://www.poweredbyshunpike.org/c/PBS/a/FussyCloudPuppetSlam

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/259861575388490/

***recommended for adults only***

