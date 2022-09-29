Full Casting Announced For Seattle Shakespeare's MACBETH

Rehearsals began yesterday for Seattle Shakespeare Company's fall production of Macbeth, which runs from October 25 to November 20. Seattle Shakespeare is incredibly pleased to welcome Reginald André Jackson (Julius Caesar)-who holds the current record as the actor who has appeared the most times on Seattle Shakespeare's stage- as Macbeth and Alexandra Tavares (Medea) as Lady Macbeth back to the stage. Joining them is Quinlan Corbett (As You Like It) as Macduff, Jonelle Jordan (Much Ado About Nothing) as Banquo, Charles Leggett (Hamlet) as Duncan and Seyton, Amy Thone (The Winter's Tale) as Ross, and Lindsay Welliver (Cymbeline) as Witch 1 and Lady Macduff. Making their Seattle Shakespeare debuts are Varinique "V" Davis (Village Theatre: Mamma Mia!) as Witch 3, Esther Okech (UW School of Drama: No Exit, Burudani Theatre: The Wiz) as Witch 2, Koo Park (UW School of Drama: The Importance of Being Earnest) as Murderer 1 and Donalbain, Hersh Powers (Film: Potato Dreams of America) as Fleance, Darius Sakui (Seattle Rep: Teenage Dick) as Lennox, Chip Sherman (Seattle Opera: Beatrice & Benedict) as Malcolm, and Jon Stutzman (Book-It: The Picture of Dorian Gray) as Siward and Murderer 2. The cast also features Nabilah Ahmed and George Mount as understudies.



Macbeth is directed by ACT Theatre's Artistic Director John Langs, who has a long history with Seattle Shakespeare. His first job in Seattle was as an SSC Associate Artist, and he has directed several celebrated productions, including an acclaimed run of Hamlet in 2010 and most recently Othello in 2015. His Macbeth is interested in "the corruptive force of ambition," Langs said, "and how a pin prick of unchecked longing, even in an otherwise noble mind, can lead to a mighty river of consequences on personal and national scale." The production will focus on the relationship between the Macbeths, "the way they challenge each other, the intimacy, and then the separation. They ask: how do we fix the distance? 'Aim for the crown.'" Macbeth is a nightmare of supernatural elements that promises to be powerful and wildly entertaining.



Macbeth plays October 25 to November 20, 2022 at the Center Theatre (305 Harrison St in the lower level of the Armory Building at Seattle Center). Single tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. They can be purchased over the phone at 206.733.8222 or online at www.seattleshakespeare.org.



This haunting and unnerving production arrives on stage just in time for the eerie gloom of fall. Loyal general Macbeth returns home from winning a battle and is discussing the military's victory with his friend Banquo when they are unexpectedly confronted by three witches. The mysterious trio present an ominous prophecy: that Macbeth will be King of Scotland. But what does that mean for current monarch King Duncan? Macbeth is urged by his wife to kill the king and fulfill the prophecy, spurred by shared grief over a lost child and a desperation to revive their erstwhile family legacy. This one unnatural scheme unravels their entire existence. Ambition turns to corruption as the Macbeths descend further into a darkness from which there is no return.



Directed by ACT Artistic Director John Langs, and featuring Reginald André Jackson and Alexandra Tavares, Macbeth examines how devotion and pride can quickly turn into tyranny and murder.