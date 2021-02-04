Feast For The Senses At Virtual Tết In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Seattle Center Festál: Tết In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Friday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 12, celebrates the cultural roots and traditions of Vietnamese Americans during the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. For a week in February, virtual visitors gain a glimpse into the spirit and energy of Vietnam.

The 24th annual Tết Festival goes online this year at (https://www.facebook.com/TetInSeattle). The 2021 Lunar New Year welcomes the Year of the Ox, a time of strength and resilience. The celebration includes Tết in Seattle Virtual Community Week, Feb. 5-12, and Tết in Seattle Restaurant Week, Feb. 12-22, inviting the public to discover Vietnamese cuisine in the greater Seattle area and enjoy discounts at participating restaurants (https://www.facebook.com/events/1144722025943585).

Online Community Week content includes solo and family performances, DIY activities and cooking demonstrations. A storytelling project lets young readers explore Vietnamese fables and Vietnamese American stories that keep traditions and culture alive. A themed online art gallery, "Year of the Ox: Vietnamese Journeys of Resilience and Healing," features visual artists, storytellers, writers, poets, photographers and filmmakers whose artistic work expresses and identifies with the Vietnamese community. A curated ao dai fashion show highlighting Vietnamese cultural attire culminates the Community Week.

Learn more and view an online schedule at: https://www.tetinseattle.org.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides the virtual stage for immigrant and ethnic groups of the Pacific Northwest to share their history, traditions, stories and dynamism with the broader community and world at large. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expressions.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Tết In Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year in partnership with Tết in Seattle, whose mission is to preserve and promote the Vietnamese culture and heritage and enrich the cultural diversity in the greater Seattle area. Virtual admission is free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.