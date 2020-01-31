FUN HOME is Heading to Bainbridge Performing Arts

Fun Home traces the coming-of-age of lesbian author Alison Bechdel, from her youth, to her years at Oberlin College, and finally to the present, where Alison, now grown, is struggling to write her own graphic autobiography. Facing the unexpected death of her father, Alison struggles to make sense of the past, particularly her relationship with her father, a man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, Fun Home explores the haunting pull of memory and the power it wields in shaping our identities.

Fun Home brings together a formidable creative team with deep roots in the BPA community: Director Kate Meyers' BPA credits include The Revolutionists, August: Osage County, Amadeus, The Kentucky Cycle, Romeo & Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, Building the Wall, Snow Falling on Cedars, The Grapes of Wrath, Distracted, Private Eyes, Picasso at the Lapin Agile (2006), and Arcadia. Brandon Peck is excited to return as Musical Director following BPA's hit runs of Mamma Mia! and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. He formerly received a Broadway World Award for Music Direction for his work on Jesus Christ Superstar at SMT and a Gypsy Rose Lee Award nomination for Music Direction on Toxic Avenger with StageRight. Joanna Hardie is thrilled to return as Choreographer for Fun Home. She has directed BPA's hit runs of The Rocky Horror Show, Xanadu, A Christmas Story, The Little Mermaid, and The Drowsy Chaperone, and her choreography has also been seen at BPA in Little Shop of Horrors, Shrek, The Full Monty, Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show (2010), and A Chorus Line.

Together, the creative team leads an enticing cast of BPA veterans and newcomers, with Natalie Moe as ALISON, Emily Jo Bryant as MEDIUM ALISON, Evelyn Cantwell as SMALL ALISON, Troy Wageman as BRUCE, Rachel Wilke as HELEN, Casey Hartman as JOAN, Garrett Dill as ROY / MARK / PETE/ BOBBY, Sophia Marchinek as CHRISTIAN BECHDEL, and Willow Erdman as JOHN BECHDEL.

Join them March 13 - 29 for Fun Home, with evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. The run includes a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview performance on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569, or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. First Saturday "Teen" Tickets are $5 per youth on the first Saturday of the run, March 15. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. Fun Home is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, and the production is for mature audiences.





