FELLOW PASSENGERS to Close at Strawberry Theatre Workshop

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Strawberry Theatre Workshop will present the final staging of Fellow Passengers, a four-actor adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring Amy Thone and Lamar Legend.

"Passengers" is a narrative theatre performance of Charles Dickens in an adaptation that includes every page of his original novel, "A Christmas Carol".

The 40+ characters are performed by just four actors which would be inventive enough, but Strawshop adds life and relevance to Dickens' ghost story by placing it in a different setting every year. The actors use contemporary circumstances (in recent years: a funeral, a battlefield, a wayward spaceship) to find a compelling reason to share this tale. They then engage found objects, furniture, and costumes to perform-like children playing make-believe with whatever toys are at hand.

For 2026, a cast of Seattle theatre royalty takes the stage for the final journey of "Fellow Passengers": TPS Gregory Award winners Amy Thone ("Frost/Nixon," "The Normal Heart," and "Our Town" at Strawshop), and Lamar Legend ("Take Me Out" and "Everybody"), join Bradford Farwell ("Breaking the Code") and HAZEL Rose Gibson ("The Moors" and "Or") in this final cast. Strawshop has announced a new Spring/Fall season going forward.

Artistic Director Greg Carter, who devised the original adaptation with Rhonda J Soikowski twenty years ago, will direct "Passengers" for the second time. Blogger Jerry Kraft wrote in 2005, "Carter has something very important to share with us in his deep understanding of Dickens and that great writer's relationship to a distressed and unjust world. It is timely and timeless."

For audiences who want to hear a great story in way no one has ever told it before, "Fellow Passengers" plays at 12th Ave Arts in Seattle, starting December 7.

Fellow Passengers

Dates: Dec 7-23

Time: 7:30pm evenings

Matinee: 4:00pm, Sunday Dec-20 ONLY

Venue: 12th Ave Arts

Address: 1620 12th Ave, Seattle 98122

Ticket Price: sliding scale $9-$45

Online Sales: strawshop.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 03 Hrs 13 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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