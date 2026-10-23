FELLOW PASSENGERS to Close at Strawberry Theatre Workshop
Four Seattle theatre veterans including TPS Gregory Award winners Amy Thone and Lamar Legend perform the final staging of this annual reimagined holiday production.
Strawberry Theatre Workshop will present the final staging of Fellow Passengers, a four-actor adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring Amy Thone and Lamar Legend.
"Passengers" is a narrative theatre performance of Charles Dickens in an adaptation that includes every page of his original novel, "A Christmas Carol".
The 40+ characters are performed by just four actors which would be inventive enough, but Strawshop adds life and relevance to Dickens' ghost story by placing it in a different setting every year. The actors use contemporary circumstances (in recent years: a funeral, a battlefield, a wayward spaceship) to find a compelling reason to share this tale. They then engage found objects, furniture, and costumes to perform-like children playing make-believe with whatever toys are at hand.
For 2026, a cast of Seattle theatre royalty takes the stage for the final journey of "Fellow Passengers": TPS Gregory Award winners Amy Thone ("Frost/Nixon," "The Normal Heart," and "Our Town" at Strawshop), and Lamar Legend ("Take Me Out" and "Everybody"), join Bradford Farwell ("Breaking the Code") and HAZEL Rose Gibson ("The Moors" and "Or") in this final cast. Strawshop has announced a new Spring/Fall season going forward.
Artistic Director Greg Carter, who devised the original adaptation with Rhonda J Soikowski twenty years ago, will direct "Passengers" for the second time. Blogger Jerry Kraft wrote in 2005, "Carter has something very important to share with us in his deep understanding of Dickens and that great writer's relationship to a distressed and unjust world. It is timely and timeless."
For audiences who want to hear a great story in way no one has ever told it before, "Fellow Passengers" plays at 12th Ave Arts in Seattle, starting December 7.
Fellow Passengers
Dates: Dec 7-23
Time: 7:30pm evenings
Matinee: 4:00pm, Sunday Dec-20 ONLY
Venue: 12th Ave Arts
Address: 1620 12th Ave, Seattle 98122
Ticket Price: sliding scale $9-$45
Online Sales: strawshop.org
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