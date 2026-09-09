5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE to Open at Pony World Theatre in Seattle

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Pony World Theatre (PWT) has announced their fall mainstage production–5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche. Seattle Theatre dame Kate Jaeger directs this joyfully rebellious comedy. In it, the widowed members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are hosting their annual Quiche Breakfast. Attendees can feel assured that the newly renovated Community Center has a top-of-the-line Atomic Bomb shelter. This hilarious and ribald romp might have a flair for retro, but PWT intend 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche to be a balm for the beleaguered living in our modern times. Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival. Performs at 12th Ave Arts from October 22 - November 14.

It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. It is the social season's most anticipated celebration! As the assembled “widows” await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound! Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the “widows” respond as their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attacks? Remember, a woman is never as safe as when she is when she is with another woman. 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.

Meet The Cast and Creative Team:

Evan Linder (Playwright) is a founding member of The New Colony (Winner of Broadway in Chicago's Emerging Theatre Award- 2011) in Chicago, IL, where he also serves as Co-Artistic Director. He works as a playwright, actor and director. He also teaches playwriting at the University of Chicago. His play FRAT, was named one of the Best of 2009 in the Chicago Tribune, Windy City Times and Newcity.

After its smash-hit run at the NYC International Fringe Festival, 5 Lesbians enjoyed an Off-Broadway run at the Soho Playhouse. Other works include 11:11, The Warriors, The Bear Suit of Happiness, and B-Side Studio. In 2014, Chicago Dramaworks published Linder's play The Bear Suit of Happiness, and his play Byhalia, Mississippi was named the winner of the New Works Competition at Playhouse on the Square. Works in development include The Hunted, co-written with Paul Oakley, Stovall and The Issue, which is currently in workshops with The New Colony.

Andrew Hobgood (Playwright) is the Founding Artistic Director of The New Colony. Hobgood's other work with The New Colony includes writing and directing the new musicals Tupperware: An American Musical Fable, That Sordid Little Story and Rise of The Numberless. Directing credits include Amelia Earhart: Jungle Princess, FRAT, and Hearts Full of Blood.

In 2010, Newcity Magazine named him one of the 50 People Who Really Perform for Chicago. In 2013, he and Co-Artistic Director Evan Linder were two of six people on Chicago Magazine's Cultural Power List of Theater Scene Stealers. His play reWILDing Genius was commissioned by the University of Chicago and premiered at the Steppenwolf Garage. When not directing, writing or acting, he teaches The New Colony's Intro class or guest speaking and writing on the topics of devised/collaborative theatre, the future of playwriting and theatre, and the art of business/business of art.

Kate Jaeger (she/her) (Director) is a director, actor, playwright, and teaching artist. She has directed educational youth shows as well as main stage shows for companies in and around Seattle, WA. Kate has directed educational shows for Studio East, Cornish College, Village KIDSTAGE, Youth Theatre Northwest, and Seattle Children's Theatre. She has directed professional shows for Taproot Theatre Co., ArtsWest, RK Productions, and Balagan Theatre. As an actor, Kate has performed at Union Arts Center, Seattle Public Theater, Taproot Theatre Co., Village Theatre, and Seattle Children's Theatre.

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