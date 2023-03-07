Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EL COQUI ESPECTACULAR Comes to Centerstage Theatre

Performances run March 24 – April 16 , 2023. 

Mar. 07, 2023  
EL COQUI ESPECTACULAR Comes to Centerstage Theatre

A new theatrical extravaganza; El Coqui Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom explodes onto Centerstage Theatre's stage from March 24 - April 16, 2023. Comic-book-artist Alex combats writer's block by secretly dressing up as his creation, El Coquí Espectacular. Alex's brother Joe struggles to fit in at work. And Yesica, the curious photographer, is following El Coqui around New York City. Together, they fight supervillains while hatching a plan to prove themselves to the world at the Puerto Rican Day Parade! El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom explores the ways we define our heritage, our family, and ourselves. Families should be advised that the play does include strong language and mild comic book-style fighting.

Written by Matt Barbot, this production features Puget Sound-based actors Nick Marston as Alex, Deanna Martinez as Patricia, Luis Ciccia as Joe, Viviana Garza as Yesica, Rolando Cardona as El Chupacabra / Junior, and Aimee Coronado as Buzzkill / Professor.

El Coqui Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom is directed by Jeanette Sanchez-Izenmann who audiences may remember from The Oregon Trail. Niclas Olson is the tech director, the set is designed by Taylor Keuhm, costumes by Morgan Morgans, lighting by John Chenault, sound by Dylan Twiner, props by Sam Izenmann, and scenic design by Jasmine Johnson. Madeline Hiller serves as stage manager, with Theresa Byrd as ass't stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.







