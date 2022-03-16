Drag Superstars Peaches Christ and Heklina Bring MOMMIE QUEEREST To Seattle

Heklina and Peaches Christ bring their outrageous hit show MOMMIE QUEEREST to Seattle's Broadway Performance Hall this April for a one-night-only special engagement.

Outrage Onstage presents the Seattle return of Peaches Christ and Heklina in a hilarious musical drag parody of the cult film Mommie Dearest. In MOMMIE QUEEREST, aging star Peaches Christ must do something to boost her public appeal. In a desperate attempt to attract attention she adopts a brand new drag daughter, Hek-tina. Peaches promises to give her new drag daughter all the things she never had but young Hek-tina quickly learns that her drag mother is a mentally abusive wreck and begins to secretly plan to take her mother down. Poor Conchita the maid (Abbey Roads) is stuck in the middle, and seeks help from brother Christopher (Mario Diaz), and journalist Barbara Please (Adé).

Catch MOMMIE QUEEREST on April 9th at 7:30 and 10 PM at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle). Tickets cost $35-$60 and are available online at www.outrageonstage.com.

Peaches Christ (Joshua Grannell) is an American underground drag performer, emcee, filmmaker, and actor. Peaches currently resides in San Francisco where her Backlash Production Company and Midnight Mass movie series are based. Grannell studied film at Penn State University, where his senior thesis film Jizzmopper: A Love Story won the audience award at the annual Penn State Student Film Festival. Her Midnight Mass road-show and Short Film Retrospective have been on tour and appeared in Seattle, Berkeley, New York City, Brussels, Belgium, and Lausanne, Switzerland. Heklina (Stefan Grygelko), an American actor, drag queen, and entrepreneur in San Francisco, founded the drag club Mother (formerly Trannyshack) in 1996. It's the longest running drag event series in San Francisco. Heklina also acts in local theater productions, most notably the S.F. Golden Girls productions (as Dorothy Zbornak) and emcees a variety of community and charitable events including the Folsom Street Fair and San Francisco Pride.

