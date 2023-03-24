Creative Team Announced for Seattle Rep's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

Seattle Rep has announced Steven Anthony Jones (Seattle Rep: Jitney, 2020) will lead Seattle Rep's upcoming production of How I Learned What I Learned by August Wilson, directed by Tim Bond (Seattle Rep: The Children, 2020). This moving one-man show takes audiences on a journey through Wilson's life, providing a glimpse into the creative mind of one of the most important voices in twentieth-century playwriting. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Originally performed by August Wilson himself, How I Learned What I Learned is a heartfelt theatrical memoir charting one man's journey of self-discovery through adversity and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Helmed by celebrated Wilson director Tim Bond, this beautiful solo work brings Wilson's necessary voice and gorgeous poetry back to Seattle Rep.

"It is thrilling to be able to celebrate August Wilson and this 20th Anniversary production back here at Seattle Rep! The stories in How I Learned What I Learned are vibrant, humorous, infused with jazz poetry, and capture the voice and life force of August like a mesmerizing spell... In a nation still plagued by systemic racism and divided about the teaching and accountability of our racialized history, How I Learned What I Learned is a clarion call. August's experiences and observations-that we, black and white (all Americans), 'are victims of our history,' and that victimization leaves us 'staring across a great divide of economics, privilege, and the unmitigated pursuit of happiness'-is urgent, uncannily resonant, and feels like it could have been written today." says Director Tim Bond.

Additionally, How I Learned What I Learned will feature Scenic Design by Nina Ball, Costume Design, Creative Consultant, and Dramaturgy by Constanza Romero, Lighting Design by Xavier Pierce, Projection and Sound Composition by Rasean Davonté Johnson, Choreography by Tanya Birl, Voice & Text Direction by Rebecca Clark Carey, and Intimacy Direction by Charlie Baker. The Assistant Director is Elizabeth Carter and Casting Directors are Joy Dickson and JZ Casting (Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA).

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (April 28, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix for which teenagers can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Additionally, Seattle Rep will host a Meet the Vintners Night with Avennia Winery on May 3, ASL-interpreted performance on May 13., Open Captioning on May 4, and more. Learn more here >>

Single tickets and season subscriptions are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.