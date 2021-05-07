Concert Spot In A Converted Lot THE CHURCH OF SOFT ROCK Opens May 22

Back in business! Seattle's long time performing arts producer and impresario Mark Siano is leading his band The Enablers in a series of outdoor shows in Seattle's Sodo neighborhood May 22-30. In a world where Churches can still flourish, but the performing arts have been deemed superfluous, "The Church of Soft Rock" challenges the notion that music is not essential to the soul.

This show is part music, part comedy, part sermon, and it's a great way to safely gather and enjoy some togetherness. The Enablers will be playing some of the smoothest Soft Rock jams ever with a healthy heaping of original music from composers Mark Siano and John Kranz. Mark and friends will convert an empty parking lot in Seattle's industrial neighborhood into an outdoor venue for a musical revival that will celebrate Seattle's path back to normalcy and to reclaim its spot as one of North America's top artistic cities.

Mr. Siano has had some recent success with helping launch Seattle's #MakeAJoyfulNoise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=681OLV2ACCE and along with keyboardist and musical director John Kranz, they have created songs and scores to some of Seattle's most popular independent theatrical shows. Local credits include Seattle Vice (Triple Door, ACTLab), A Very Die Hard Christmas (Seattle Public Theater), Indy Jones (SPT), Modern Luv (Triple Door), and more.

Prior to the pandemic Mark Siano had traveled to Berlin, where along with long time collaborator Opal Peachey, they were about to make their European debut with the annual favorite Bohemia (Triple Door, Cafe Nordo), but were postponed when shutdowns began in Germany. This is their first return to the stage and hopefully a sign of many more shows to come soon.

In the late 00s Mr. Siano started a cheeky series of shows based on Soft Rock medleys and music based stand-up comedy that helped garner a large following. Some favorite stories and bits from their Soft Rock heydays will be incorporated into these outdoor performances. https://www.seattletimes.com/entertainment/mark-siano-rock-softly-carry-a-big-shtick/.