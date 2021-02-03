Composers Concordance Launches Low-Key Chamber Concert Series This Weekend

Beginning on Saturday, February 6, 2021 and continuing through March 14, 2021 Composers Concordance presents their Low-Key Chamber Concert Series at 5pm EST, featuring duets live-streamed from the home of The Wall Street Poet, Robert C. Ford.

The February 6, concert features Michiyo Suzuki on clarinet and bass clarinet, in duet with Gene Pritsker on electric guitar.

Music by: Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Ginka Mizuki, Ginto Mizuki, Gene Pritsker.

Streaming live on Composers Concordance Facebook page.

Upcoming Shows:

Saturday, February 13, focuses on the Take A Pick (TAP) / American Fever - Song Cycle, American Fever: A Tale of Romance and Pestilence by Peter Christian Hall. TAP is Milica Paranosic (music, voice, guitar) and Brian DuFord (music, voice, guitar).

Saturday, February 20, features dancer Max Pollak and Gene Pritsker, electric guitar.

The Saturday, February 27, concert has dueling guitars, with Sean Satin playing classical and Gene Pritsker playing electric.

Saturday, March 7, has Jay Rodriguez on saxophone, flute, and clarinet in duets with Gene Pritsker on electric guitar.

The final concert on Saturday, March 14, features vocalist Charles Coleman with Gene Pritsker on electric guitar.

Each concert will be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.