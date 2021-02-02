Cliburn Announces Spring Cliburn At Home Season
New season of Cliburn Masterpiece and Cliburn Kids series begins this week.
The Cliburn announces the line-up for the spring 2021 season of Cliburn at Home, featuring regular new episodes of two series: Cliburn Masterpiece (biweekly), which examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works; and Cliburn Kids (weekly), which brings fun musical breaks to kids, their parents, and anyone who loves music and learning.
"We're pleased to continue these two engaging series into 2021," said Cliburn President and CEO Jacques Marquis. "Cliburn at Home programs, launched late last March in response to the pandemic, amassed 1.3 million views by the end of 2020, for more than 100,000 hours watched. We are pleased to be reaching people around the globe-in more than 100 countries-with these entertaining tools that help all ages enjoy music more deeply."
All episodes of Cliburn Masterpiece and Cliburn Kids premiere at the listed dates and times on the Cliburn Facebook and YouTube channels. They are then available for on-demand viewing on those channels, as well as on IGTV and Cliburn.org/cliburn-at-home. All past episodes can be viewed on all of these channels.
NEW! The Cliburn now has text-to-give capabilities. People enjoying Cliburn at Home programs can donate to the Cliburn by texting CAH2021 to 44-321.
CLIBURN AT HOME SPRING PROGRAMS
CLIBURN MASTERPIECE
Every other Sunday - 2 p.m. CT
To watch premieres at listed times: Facebook and YouTube
To watch later on demand: Facebook, YouTube, IGTV, Cliburn.org/masterpiece
Cliburn Masterpiece is a series that examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works. Cliburn laureates and other esteemed specialists, in and outside the field of music, join host Buddy Bray to lead us through the story of each piece-the composer, the background, the narrative, the characters, the technical difficulties, and more. Each episode ends with a standout, full performance of the piece from a past Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
SPRING 2021 SCHEDULE
February 7 SCHUMANN Kreisleriana, op. 16
featuring Rachel Cheung, 2017 finalist and audience award
+ Dr. Jeffrey Todd, TCU professor of modern languages and literature
February 21 SCRIABIN Sonata No. 5, op. 53
featuring Sean Chen, 2013 third prize
+ Jerome Lowenthal, pianist
March 7 RAVEL Gaspard de la nuit
featuring Haochen Zhang, 2009 gold medalist
+ Marc-André Hamelin, pianist
March 28 PROKOFIEV Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Major, op. 84
featuring Georgy Tchaidze, 2017 finalist
+ Dr. Peter Kupfer, SMU associate professor and chair of musicology
April 11 SCHUBERT Sonata in C Minor, D. 958
featuring Yekwon Sunwoo, 2017 gold medalist
April 25 MENDELSSOHN Fantasy in F-sharp Minor, op. 28 ("Scottish Sonata")
featuring Dasol Kim, 2017 jury discretionary award
* No Cliburn Masterpiece on March 21.
CLIBURN KIDS
Every Tuesday - 4 p.m. CT
To watch premieres at listed times: Facebook and YouTube
To watch later on demand: Facebook, YouTube, IGTV, Cliburn.org/kids
For our youngest Cliburn friends! Cliburn Kids is a (growing!) collection of wonderfully entertaining 7- to 10-minute videos designed to introduce children to the fun of classical music. How does music paint pictures, tell stories, express feelings? Host Buddy Bray and guest artists use individual pieces to explore topics that delve into the way music is organized and structured, counting and rhythm, expressive elements, and sometimes just lighthearted enjoyment! Programs are geared towards elementary-aged children, and activities are provided for each episode that are perfect for in-classroom or at-home studies. Cliburn in the Classroom programs written by Dr. John Feierabend and Buddy Bray.
SPRING 2021 SCHEDULE
February 2 Pictures You Can Hear: Circus
featuring DEBUSSY General Lavine-eccentric
February 9 Pictures You Can Hear: Oxcart
featuring MUSSORGSKY "Oxcart" from Pictures at an Exhibition
February 16 Dancing Snow
featuring DEBUSSY "The Snow is Dancing" from Children's Corner
with Kenny Broberg, piano
February 23 Pianos & Guitars
featuring BACH Prelude in C Minor, BWV 999
+ SCARLATTI Keyboard Sonata, K. 141
with Richard Laabs, guitar + Evan Mitchell, piano
March 2 Building Blocks
featuring MOZART Sonata in D Major, K. 284, mvt 1
with Alex McDonald, piano
March 9 Legends: The Sunken Cathedral
featuring DEBUSSY La Cathédrale engloutie
March 23 Playing with Numbers: In 9
featuring BRUBECK "Blue Rondo à la Turk"
with Evan Mitchell, piano
March 30 Perpetual Motion
featuring SCHUBERT Impromptu in E-flat Major, op. 90, no. 2
with Clayton Stephenson, piano + Kevin Gunter, host
April 6 The Hen
featuring RAMEAU "La Poule" (The Hen)
with Gloria Lin, piano + Sara Doan, host
April 13 Do Re Mi
featuring CZERNY Etude
with Corrie Donovan, soprano + co-host
April 20 Musical Opposites: Pitch & Color
featuring SAINT-SAËNS Bassoon Sonata in G Major,
op. 168, mvt 1
with Cara Owens, bassoon
April 27 Musical Opposites: Tempo & Dynamics
featuring selections from: MUSSORGSKY Ballet of Unhatched
Chicks in Their Shells; CHOPIN Prelude in E Minor,
op. 28, no. 4; MUSSORSKY Great Gate of Kiev;
CHOPIN Etude in C Minor, op. 25, no. 12 ("Ocean")
with Daniela Liebman and Gloria Lin, piano
May 4 Pattern Play
featuring VINE Sonata for Flute and Piano
+ BACH Prelude in C Major, WTC I, BWV 846
with Mehrdad Gholami, flute