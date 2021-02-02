Cliburn Announces Spring Cliburn At Home Season

The Cliburn announces the line-up for the spring 2021 season of Cliburn at Home, featuring regular new episodes of two series: Cliburn Masterpiece (biweekly), which examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works; and Cliburn Kids (weekly), which brings fun musical breaks to kids, their parents, and anyone who loves music and learning.

"We're pleased to continue these two engaging series into 2021," said Cliburn President and CEO Jacques Marquis. "Cliburn at Home programs, launched late last March in response to the pandemic, amassed 1.3 million views by the end of 2020, for more than 100,000 hours watched. We are pleased to be reaching people around the globe-in more than 100 countries-with these entertaining tools that help all ages enjoy music more deeply."

All episodes of Cliburn Masterpiece and Cliburn Kids premiere at the listed dates and times on the Cliburn Facebook and YouTube channels. They are then available for on-demand viewing on those channels, as well as on IGTV and Cliburn.org/cliburn-at-home. All past episodes can be viewed on all of these channels.

CLIBURN AT HOME SPRING PROGRAMS

Every other Sunday - 2 p.m. CT

To watch premieres at listed times: Facebook and YouTube

To watch later on demand: Facebook, YouTube, IGTV, Cliburn.org/masterpiece

Cliburn Masterpiece is a series that examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works. Cliburn laureates and other esteemed specialists, in and outside the field of music, join host Buddy Bray to lead us through the story of each piece-the composer, the background, the narrative, the characters, the technical difficulties, and more. Each episode ends with a standout, full performance of the piece from a past Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

SPRING 2021 SCHEDULE

February 7 SCHUMANN Kreisleriana, op. 16

featuring Rachel Cheung, 2017 finalist and audience award

+ Dr. Jeffrey Todd, TCU professor of modern languages and literature

February 21 SCRIABIN Sonata No. 5, op. 53

featuring Sean Chen, 2013 third prize

+ Jerome Lowenthal, pianist

March 7 RAVEL Gaspard de la nuit

featuring Haochen Zhang, 2009 gold medalist

+ Marc-André Hamelin, pianist

March 28 PROKOFIEV Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Major, op. 84

featuring Georgy Tchaidze, 2017 finalist

+ Dr. Peter Kupfer, SMU associate professor and chair of musicology

April 11 SCHUBERT Sonata in C Minor, D. 958

featuring Yekwon Sunwoo, 2017 gold medalist

April 25 MENDELSSOHN Fantasy in F-sharp Minor, op. 28 ("Scottish Sonata")

featuring Dasol Kim, 2017 jury discretionary award

* No Cliburn Masterpiece on March 21.

Every Tuesday - 4 p.m. CT

To watch premieres at listed times: Facebook and YouTube

To watch later on demand: Facebook, YouTube, IGTV, Cliburn.org/kids

For our youngest Cliburn friends! Cliburn Kids is a (growing!) collection of wonderfully entertaining 7- to 10-minute videos designed to introduce children to the fun of classical music. How does music paint pictures, tell stories, express feelings? Host Buddy Bray and guest artists use individual pieces to explore topics that delve into the way music is organized and structured, counting and rhythm, expressive elements, and sometimes just lighthearted enjoyment! Programs are geared towards elementary-aged children, and activities are provided for each episode that are perfect for in-classroom or at-home studies. Cliburn in the Classroom programs written by Dr. John Feierabend and Buddy Bray.

SPRING 2021 SCHEDULE

February 2 Pictures You Can Hear: Circus

featuring DEBUSSY General Lavine-eccentric

February 9 Pictures You Can Hear: Oxcart

featuring MUSSORGSKY "Oxcart" from Pictures at an Exhibition

February 16 Dancing Snow

featuring DEBUSSY "The Snow is Dancing" from Children's Corner

with Kenny Broberg, piano

February 23 Pianos & Guitars

featuring BACH Prelude in C Minor, BWV 999

+ SCARLATTI Keyboard Sonata, K. 141

with Richard Laabs, guitar + Evan Mitchell, piano

March 2 Building Blocks

featuring MOZART Sonata in D Major, K. 284, mvt 1

with Alex McDonald, piano

March 9 Legends: The Sunken Cathedral

featuring DEBUSSY La Cathédrale engloutie

March 23 Playing with Numbers: In 9

featuring BRUBECK "Blue Rondo à la Turk"

with Evan Mitchell, piano

March 30 Perpetual Motion

featuring SCHUBERT Impromptu in E-flat Major, op. 90, no. 2

with Clayton Stephenson, piano + Kevin Gunter, host

April 6 The Hen

featuring RAMEAU "La Poule" (The Hen)

with Gloria Lin, piano + Sara Doan, host

April 13 Do Re Mi

featuring CZERNY Etude

with Corrie Donovan, soprano + co-host

April 20 Musical Opposites: Pitch & Color

featuring SAINT-SAËNS Bassoon Sonata in G Major,

op. 168, mvt 1

with Cara Owens, bassoon

April 27 Musical Opposites: Tempo & Dynamics

featuring selections from: MUSSORGSKY Ballet of Unhatched

Chicks in Their Shells; CHOPIN Prelude in E Minor,

op. 28, no. 4; MUSSORSKY Great Gate of Kiev;

CHOPIN Etude in C Minor, op. 25, no. 12 ("Ocean")

with Daniela Liebman and Gloria Lin, piano

May 4 Pattern Play

featuring VINE Sonata for Flute and Piano

+ BACH Prelude in C Major, WTC I, BWV 846

with Mehrdad Gholami, flute