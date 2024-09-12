Classic Films To Be Screened for SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS at The Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four of the most iconic and highly regarded silent films ever made will play the silver screen for Seattle Theatre Group's (STG) 2024/25 Silent Movie Mondays, the annual series that honors the history and legacy of the Paramount Theatre and its Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Featuring The Phantom of the Opera (1925); a special centerpiece presentation of The Gold Rush (1925), which will be accompanied by a full live orchestra; The Last Laugh (1924); and The Freshman (1925), Silent Movie Mondays continues to capture the height of early 20th-century storytelling, where humor, drama, and classic horror are conveyed without a single word.

Tickets for all films go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:00am. Single tickets and Four-Film series packs can be purchased in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle or online at www.stgpresents.org. Tickets are general admission seating and all films in this year's series will have ASL Interpretation.

“Silent Movie Mondays is one of STG's most unique programs,” said Mackenzie Mercer, STG's Associate Director Booking and Sales who programs the film series. “Last year we had record-breaking attendance, proving that the appreciation for this historic kind of filmmaking is alive and finding its way to a new generation of Seattle cinephiles. It's inspiring to watch our audiences – both young and old, or new to the art form or seasoned fans – experience the golden age of cinema at its finest.”

Films are accompanied by a rotating roster of the Puget Sound's most skilled organists on the original Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Audiences are invited to arrive early to get popcorn, enjoy the majestic theatre, and get an up-close look at the Mighty Wurlitzer before taking their seats, and stay afterward for CineClub, a robust discussion featuring leading film scholars and professionals that explores film trivia and deeper knowledge of the evening's presentation.

The Paramount Theatre opened its doors on Mar. 1, 1928, with the feature film Feel My Pulse, starring Bebe Daniels and William Powell. The Mighty Wurlitzer organ played during Silent Movie Mondays is original to the Paramount and one of only three remaining in its original venue. The organ has been cared for since the 1950s by volunteers from the Puget Sound Theatre Organ Society.

2024/25 SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS FILMS

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00pm

Music by Tedde Gibson on the Mighty Wurlitzer

Tickets and More Info

In this atmospheric horror masterpiece, Lon Chaney delivers a haunting portrayal of the disfigured phantom lurking beneath the Paris Opera House. Adapted from Gaston Leroux's novel, the film is particularly famous for Chaney's eerie, self-created make-up, which was kept a secret until the film's debut. A tale of unrequited love, obsession, and dark mystery that will leave you spellbound.

The Gold Rush (1925)

Monday, January 27th, 2025, at 7:00pm

Series Centerpiece Presentation

Featuring a live 15-piece orchestra performing Chaplin's original score

Tickets and More Info

Charlie Chaplin's iconic “Little Tramp” embarks on a hilarious and heartwarming journey. Written, produced, directed by Chaplin who stars as the Lone Prospector, a character who ventures into the Alaskan wilderness during the Gold Rush in search of fortune. The story follows the Prospector as he faces numerous challenges, including harsh weather, hunger, and encounters with wild animals and criminals. One of the film's most iconic scenes features Chaplin's character cooking and eating his own shoe to stave off starvation. The Gold Rush is celebrated for its blend of comedy and pathos, and Chaplin himself considered it one of his best works

The Last Laugh (1924)

Monday, April 28th, 2025, at 7:00pm

Music by Donna Parker on the Mighty Wurlitzer

Tickets and More Info

This German silent film directed by F.W. Murnau stars Emil Jannings as an aging hotel doorman who takes immense pride in his job and uniform. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he is demoted to the position of washroom attendant due to his advancing age. He tries to hide his new position from his friends and family, but when they discover the truth, he becomes the subject of ridicule and scorn. The film ends with a surprising twist allowing him to return to the hotel in a position of newfound wealth and respect. The Last Laugh is celebrated for its innovative use of the moving camera and its profound depiction of human dignity and despair.

The Freshman (1925)

Monday, August 25th, 2025, at 7:00pm

Music by Tyler Pattison on the Mighty Wurlitzer and Foley Sound by Paul Hansen

Tickets and More Info

Harold Lloyd shines as the lovable underdog Harold Lamb, a naive and eager college freshman who dreams of becoming popular by joining the school's football team. He adopts the nickname “Speedy” and tries to emulate his movie idol, “The College Hero.” Despite his enthusiasm, Harold becomes the butt of jokes and is unaware that he is the laughingstock of the school. His only true friend is Peggy, the daughter of his landlady. Harold's attempts to fit in lead to a series of comedic mishaps, including a memorable scene where his hastily stitched tuxedo falls apart during a dance. Through his perseverance and genuine nature, Harold finally earns the respect and popularity he sought. A delightful blend of physical comedy and sweet charm, The Freshman was one of Lloyd's most successful films, both critically and commercially.

