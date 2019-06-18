Christopher Kidder-Mostrom Joins Theater Schmeater As Artistic Director

2019 has been a year full of momentous change for Theater Schmeater. The theater recently embarked on its first season without a physical space after five years in the former Belltown location. And now, the theater's leadership team is excited to welcome a new addition to the Theater Schmeater family: Artistic Director Christopher Kidder-Mostrom.

After a multiple-month search, Kidder-Mostrom was selected from a field of highly qualified candidates to shepherd Theater Schmeater on a new path. Kidder-Mostrom's theatrical knowledge will be indispensable to the organization at it enters this time of transition. Board President Rachel Sorrels notes that as Theater Schmeater shifted to a nomadic company, it was important for us to hire an Artistic Director with a strong background in leadership experience and the ability to be artistically nimble. We are so thrilled to have found both those qualities in Chris.

Kidder-Mostrom has already taken the reins of the company, and is actively planning for the 2020 season, as well as ensuring that the remainder of 2019's docket goes off without a hitch, coordinating auditions and performances for previously scheduled summer and fall projects.

Board Member Carmela Ramaglia added We are delighted to bring Christopher Kidder-Mostrom on board as our new Artistic Director. The depth and breadth of his experience in various leadership roles and geographic locations makes him the ideal person to help guide the Schmee into the future.

A recent transplant from Chicago, Christopher Kidder-Mostrom served as the Artistic Director of Commedia Beauregard in the windy city and Minneapolis/Saint Paul for a total of 17 years. He's directed over 50 productions, including 20 world premieres. Christopher's stage work has been seen in California, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. He has a BA in Theatre Arts from Morningside College, and an MFA in Playwriting from the University of New Orleans. He is the creator and co-author of the hugely successful A Klingon Christmas Carol which has garnered national and international attention as the only full-length play ever to be performed in the Klingon language from Star Trek. As a theatre educator, Chris has taught for Youth Performance Company, The Guthrie Theater, and Clark University (Worcester, Massachusetts). Chris is also an accomplished translator of 19th century Spanish drama. His translation of Leandro Fern ndez de Morat n's El Si de Las Ni as has been downloaded more than 24,000 times. Additionally, Christopher has served as a drama critic for various media outlets since 2004. He is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA, the Dramatists Guild of America, the Playwrights Center, and the American Literary Translators Association.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You