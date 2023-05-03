Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centerstage Theatre Presents TARTUFFE Beginning This Month

Performances run May 19 - June 11, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
Centerstage Theatre's 2022-23 comes to a close with Moliere's satirical comedy Tartuffe. This classic charlatans its way onto stage from May 19 - June 11, 2023. Tartuffe skillfully masters whatever persona he feels those around him want most while gaining access to whoever, and whatever, he pleases. As people start seeing behind his mask, each character desperately works to convince the other of their foolishness. Art imitates life in Moliere's 17th century play that still resonates today. Reflect on current events and enjoy this timeless satire for the ages.

This production features Puget Sound-based actors Timothy Duval as Moliere, Craig Rock as Orgon, Sonia Alexis as Elmire, Kaughlin Caver as Damis, Kaira Hensler as Mariane, Aya Hashiguchi as Madame Pernelle, David Breyman as Valere, Nicole Lockett as Cleante, Shelleigh Ferguson as Dorine, Kyle Sinclair as Lawrence, Tim Takechi as Loyal, BEN STAHL as Servant, and Cara Hazzard as the officer.

Tartuffe is directed by Christopher Kehoe who has an MFA in Ensemble-Based Physical Theatre from Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre. Niclas Olson is the tech director and sound designer, the set is designed by Jeremy Hollis, costumes by Morgan Morgans, lighting by Shannon Miller, props by Chelsea "Mo" Moniz, and set dressing by Trista Duval. Chelsea "Mo" Moniz serves as stage manager, with Theresa Byrd as assistant stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.




Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Photo
Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY
Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) returns to the Edmonds Center of the Arts with its beloved production of The Sleeping Beauty.
Trans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride Weekend Photo
Trans Fairytale Musical BRIAR/ROSE to Premiere at Theatre Off Jackson Pride Weekend
Seattle-based artistic collective Magpie Artists' Ensemble will present the world premier of 'Briar/Rose,' a Queer fairytale musical, June 23rd-25th in a co-production with Theatre Off Jackson. The play tells the age-old story of a Princess banished by an evil Queen, with a twist: the 'Princess' is actually Briar, a young trans man just discovering his identity.
The Seattle Symphony to Present THE MERRIMAN-ROSS FAMILY YOUNG COMPOSERS WORKSHOP Concert Photo
The Seattle Symphony to Present THE MERRIMAN-ROSS FAMILY YOUNG COMPOSERS WORKSHOP Concert in May
The Seattle Symphony will present the 2022/2023 Merriman-Ross Family Young Composers Workshop Concert on Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 pm in the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall, with Douglas F. King Assistant Conductor Sunny Xia at the podium.
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare
TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare is loaded with music, mischief, and magic. With the Bard’s trusty plot devices of mistaken identity and a prank gone awry, the show traipses its way through the lives of the Illyrians on the way to their happy endings. Clever lyrics embellish the story, touch the heart, and even drop a few truth bombs about identity. The fun and frivolity are full force in this stellar production of a classic in musical form.What did our critic think of TWELFTH NIGHT at Seattle Shakespeare?

