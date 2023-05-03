Centerstage Theatre Presents TARTUFFE Beginning This Month

Centerstage Theatre's 2022-23 comes to a close with Moliere's satirical comedy Tartuffe. This classic charlatans its way onto stage from May 19 - June 11, 2023. Tartuffe skillfully masters whatever persona he feels those around him want most while gaining access to whoever, and whatever, he pleases. As people start seeing behind his mask, each character desperately works to convince the other of their foolishness. Art imitates life in Moliere's 17th century play that still resonates today. Reflect on current events and enjoy this timeless satire for the ages.

This production features Puget Sound-based actors Timothy Duval as Moliere, Craig Rock as Orgon, Sonia Alexis as Elmire, Kaughlin Caver as Damis, Kaira Hensler as Mariane, Aya Hashiguchi as Madame Pernelle, David Breyman as Valere, Nicole Lockett as Cleante, Shelleigh Ferguson as Dorine, Kyle Sinclair as Lawrence, Tim Takechi as Loyal, BEN STAHL as Servant, and Cara Hazzard as the officer.

Tartuffe is directed by Christopher Kehoe who has an MFA in Ensemble-Based Physical Theatre from Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre. Niclas Olson is the tech director and sound designer, the set is designed by Jeremy Hollis, costumes by Morgan Morgans, lighting by Shannon Miller, props by Chelsea "Mo" Moniz, and set dressing by Trista Duval. Chelsea "Mo" Moniz serves as stage manager, with Theresa Byrd as assistant stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.