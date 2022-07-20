Centerstage Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Five-Show Season, Featuring CINDERELLA Panto & More

Centerstage Theatre has announced a full five show season and new subscription package pricing. All subscriptions, and single tickets to some shows, will be available on Friday July 23, 2022 at 10am. Subscribers will receive the best seats available and more than 20% off the single ticket prices by committing to the 5 show package before October 6, 2022.

Performances are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Check the website for performance dates and showtimes. The first Friday night of each show run will be a Pay-What-You-Will performance and masks will be required inside the theater for the foreseeable future. Casting and creative team announcements for each show will be announced starting in September, 2022. The plays and run dates are as follows:

The Ghost Train runs October 7 - 30, 2022 and is written by Arnold Ridley. Who doesn't love a good mystery? How about one set in a remote railway station in Maine with stranded passengers, superstitious villagers, and a phantom locomotive rumored to bring death in its wake? A long-running comedy thriller, The Ghost Train was written in 1923 and first produced on Broadway in 1926. It's delighted audiences for almost 100 years with creepy thrills, eerie chills, and a sublime sense of humor.

The Holiday Panto, Cinderella, runs November 26 - December 18, 2022 and is written by Vince Brady. Celebrate the most magical time of year with the most magical fairy tale of them all -Cinderella! For fifteen years, Centerstage has enchanted audiences with its traditional holiday pantomime (the Panto). Young and old enjoy the sparkle, glitter, and chaos of this family-friendly laugh-a-minute traditional British treat. Audience participation is encouraged and enhances the cleverly choreographed mayhem. The Fairy Godmother, Cinderella, Prince Charming and, of course, the Evil Stepsisters deliver holiday joy to everyone -from age 5 to 95!

The Hatmaker's Wife runs January 27 - February 19, 2023 and is written by Lauren Yee. Hetchman the retired hatmaker loves his hat - and his wife. When both go missing, he vows to find them. But first he needs to muster the strength to leave the comforts of his beloved armchair. The Hatmaker's Wife is a surreal time-bending fable set in a home where walls talk, words magically appear, and a sweet unexplainable love triangle develops between a man, his wife, and his hat.

El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom runs March 24 - April 16, 2023 and is written by Matt Barbot. Comic-book-artist Alex combats writer's block by secretly dressing up as his creation, El Coquí Espectacular. Alex's brother Joe struggles to fit in at work. And Yesica, the curious photographer, is following El Coqui around New York City. Together, they fight supervillains while hatching a plan to prove themselves to the world at the Puerto Rican Day Parade! El Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom is a new theatrical extravaganza that explores the ways we define our heritage, our family, and ourselves.

Tartuffe; or The Imposter runs May 19 - June 11, 2023. It's written by Molière and translated by Curtis Hidden Page. Liar! Hypocrite! Nope, you're not watching the nightly news - it's Moliere's satirical comedy Tartuffe. Tartuffe skillfully masters whatever persona he feels those around him want most while gaining access to whoever, and whatever, he pleases. As people start seeing behind his mask, each character desperately works to convince the others of their foolishness. Art imitates life in Moliere's 17th century play that still resonates today. Reflect on current events and enjoy this timeless satire for the ages.



The five-show subscription packages are $155. Advance single tickets are $38, or $42 for the Holiday Panto. Senior, Military and Student discounts are also available. The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. Subscriptions and single tickets will be available starting Friday July 23rd at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444. Box office staff are available by phone or to answer email, Tues - Fri 9am - 5pm PST.



About Centerstage Theatre

Centerstage Theatre has served as a South Sound Arts community feature since 1977, and performed inside the Knutzen Family Theatre on beautiful Dumas Bay since 1998. We employ locally-based professional and semi-professional cast and crew members and believe that theater serves to make change, build community, and expand our collective knowledge base. Centerstage Theatre is committed to enhancing the lives of Western Washington community members by presenting a family friendly holiday panto each season as well as a full season of theatrical favorites and cutting edge new works.