Celebrate Centerstage 2021 Virtual Fundraiser Slated for May 9-15

Centerstage Theatre will kick off its annual fundraiser, Celebrate Centerstage 2021, at 2 pm, May 9 before a semi-staged reading of a new adaptation of Within the Law at the Knutzen Family Theatre in Federal Way. Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will be virtual.

Some details of Celebrate Centerstage 2021 are still pending, but the event will include a silent auction that will begin at 4 pm on May 9 and close at 10 pm on May 15. A closing livestreamed event for Celebrate Centerstage 2021 begins at 4 pm on May 15 and will include a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Celebrate Centerstage 2021 is the largest fundraiser for the professional theatre company. Proceeds from the event benefit artist stipends, education programming and general operations.

"This past year has been devastating to our theatre. Fifty percent of our revenue comes from ticket sales and COVID-19 restrictions forced us to suspend production in March 2020," said Angela Bayler, managing director for Centerstage Theatre. "Celebrate Centerstage is our largest single fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this will help sustain our company until we can get back to normal programming."

Items in the silent auction include Porsche Club driver skills session, a Nintendo Switch, restaurant certificates, various wine packages and much more.

Visit celebratecenterstage2021.maxgiving.bid to register for the auction and for more information.