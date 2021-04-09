Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Centerstage 2021 Virtual Fundraiser Slated for May 9-15

Items in the silent auction include Porsche Club driver skills session, a Nintendo Switch, restaurant certificates, various wine packages and much more.  

Apr. 9, 2021  
Celebrate Centerstage 2021 Virtual Fundraiser Slated for May 9-15

Centerstage Theatre will kick off its annual fundraiser, Celebrate Centerstage 2021, at 2 pm, May 9 before a semi-staged reading of a new adaptation of Within the Law at the Knutzen Family Theatre in Federal Way. Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will be virtual.

Some details of Celebrate Centerstage 2021 are still pending, but the event will include a silent auction that will begin at 4 pm on May 9 and close at 10 pm on May 15. A closing livestreamed event for Celebrate Centerstage 2021 begins at 4 pm on May 15 and will include a live auction and Raise the Paddle. Celebrate Centerstage 2021 is the largest fundraiser for the professional theatre company. Proceeds from the event benefit artist stipends, education programming and general operations.

"This past year has been devastating to our theatre. Fifty percent of our revenue comes from ticket sales and COVID-19 restrictions forced us to suspend production in March 2020," said Angela Bayler, managing director for Centerstage Theatre. "Celebrate Centerstage is our largest single fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this will help sustain our company until we can get back to normal programming."

Items in the silent auction include Porsche Club driver skills session, a Nintendo Switch, restaurant certificates, various wine packages and much more.

Visit celebratecenterstage2021.maxgiving.bid to register for the auction and for more information.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories
Book-It Repertory Theatre Presents THE EFFLUENT ENGINE Photo

Book-It Repertory Theatre Presents THE EFFLUENT ENGINE

Virtual Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival Offers Music, Creation, Cu Photo

Virtual Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival Offers Music, Creation, Culture And Online Fun

Seattle Center Offers Virtual Exploration, Education And Entertainment During April Photo

Seattle Center Offers Virtual Exploration, Education And Entertainment During April

Seattle Dance Collective Presents GALLOP APACE Featuring Sara Mearns Photo

Seattle Dance Collective Presents GALLOP APACE Featuring Sara Mearns


More Hot Stories For You

  • MEDUSA UNDONE Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Photo Flash: Lyric Theatre Presents DENISE LEE: PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS
  • Carpenter Square Theatre Suffers Major Losses in Oklahoma Fire