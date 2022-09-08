Casting Announced For WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Seattle Rep

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cassie Beck will lead the production.

Sep. 08, 2022  
Seattle Rep announced that Broadway-alum Cassie Beck (The Rose Tattoo; What the Constitution Means to Me national tour) will lead Seattle Rep's upcoming production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck and directed by Oliver Butler. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

This 2017 play became a sensation Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway in 2019, with Schreck in the leading role. The play became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and earned a Best Play and Best Performance by an Actor Tony Award nomination in 2019. A filmed version of the Broadway production premiered on October 16, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and is still available to view.

Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham said, "This production is, in many ways, a homecoming. Raised in Wenatchee, Heidi cut her teeth as an artist in Seattle before heading to New York. This presentation of What the Constitution Means to Me will be the first time the New York production-as crafted by Heidi and director Oliver Butler-is seen in the Pacific Northwest. While she will not be appearing in this presentation, Heidi worked closely with the amazing Cassie Beck to bring this trailblazing play to life for audiences here in Heidi's home and around the country. It is an absolute joy to bring this story home and to share it with Seattle Rep."

What the Constitution Means to Me will also include performances from actor Gabriel Marin (What the Constitution Means to Me national tour; How to Make an American Son at Arizona Theatre Company) and Seattle-area debaters Leah Scott (University of Washington) and Mara Gonzalez Moral (Issaquah High School). Local actors Sarah Harlett (Richard III at Upstart Crow Collective/Seattle Shakespeare Company; The Events at Intiman Theater) and MJ Sieber (Outside Mullingar at Seattle Rep; The Crucible at ACT Theatre) will serve as understudies for the production.

Additionally, What the Constitution Means to Me will feature Scenic Design by Rachel Hauck (Broadway: What the Constitution Means to Me; Hadestown), Costume Design by Michael Krass (Broadway: Hadestown; Noises Off), Lighting Design by Jen Schriever (Broadway: Lackawanna Blues; Grand Horizons), Sound Design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Noura at Guthrie Theater; The Vagrant Trilogy at The Public Theater), and Dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie (Broadway: Grand Horizons; A Doll's House, Part 2). The Stage Management team includes Jamie Kranz, Bret Torbeck, Rachael Dorman, and Youth Guardian Amy Jurkiewicz.

Single tickets and season subscriptions are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.


