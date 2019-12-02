Casting And Creative Team Announced For George Orwell's 1984

Radial Theater Project and 18th & Union are delighted to announce the cast and creative team for a live stage production of 1984, opening February 21, 2020 at 18th & Union in Seattle's Central District.

Based on the iconic novel by George Orwell, 1984 brings us the story of Winston Smith, an insignificant party member in the giant machine state of Oceania. Physically and mentally under the omnipresent eye of Big Brother, Winston has been caught struggling for scraps of love and freedom in a world awash with distrust and violence. With the brutal "assistance" of four Party Members who reenact scenes from his diary, Winston is forced to confess his Thoughtcrimes before an unseen inquisitor.

The cast of 6 includes Ryan Higgins (Winston Smith), K. Brian Neel (First Party Member), Pilar O'Connell (Second Party Member), Brad Cook (Third Party Member), Lyam White (Fourth Party Member), and Michael Ramquist (O'Brian).

The creative team includes Becs Richards (set designer), Angelo Dometri and Lily McLeod (co-lighting designers), K.D. Schill (costume designer), Rob Witmer (sound designer), and Cole Hornaday (props designer). The production will be directed by David Gassner, assistant directed by José Amador, and stage managed by Emma Hagerman.

George Orwell (novelist), born Eric Arthur Blair, was best known for his novels Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four. Nineteen Eighty-Four, also published as 1984, was originally published in 1949 as a warning against totalitarianism. The novel's ideas entered mainstream culture in a way achieved by very few books. Its title and many of its concepts, such as Big Brother and the Thought Police, are instantly recognized and understood, often as bywords for modern social and political abuses.

Michael Gene Sullivan (adapter) is an award-winning actor, director, and playwright. As an actor and director his work includes productions with The American Conservatory Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic, Marin, Eureka, and Lorraine Hansberry Theaters, Theatreworks, and the San Francisco and African American Shakespeare Companies. His critically-acclaimed stage adaptation of 1984 had its world premiere in 2006 at The Actors' Gang, directed by Academy Award winning actor Tim Robbins. After several extended runs in Los Angeles, including a revival in late 2019 with Robbins in the role of O'Brian, 1984 has gone on to several national and international productions. This is the adaptation's Seattle premiere.

When: February 21 - March 14, 2020

Where: 18th & Union, 1406 18th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Ticket prices: $15 - $28 (sliding scale)

Running time: 2 hours including intermission

More info: http://18thandunion.org/1984





