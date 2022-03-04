Cast Announced for the West Coast Premiere TIN CAT SHOES At Washington Ensemble Theatre

Washington Ensemble Theatre has announced the cast for the West Coast premiere of Tin Cat Shoes, a madcap, rollicking comedy by Trish Harnetiaux about navigating the wilderness of corporate bureaucracy. Are these shoe store employees embarking on a journey of self expansion or will the can-do attitude of capitalism catch them in a fatal web?

WET will welcome back to its stage Kiki Abba (Everything You Touch), Rachel Guyer-Mafune (Feathers and Teeth), Mario Orallo-Molinaro (Everything You Touch), and Steve Sterne (The Nether); and making their WET debuts are Gloria Alcalá, Myles Romo, and Drew Highlands. Tin Cat Shoes is directed by Artistic Director Maggie L. Rogers (The Doll Pit, Everything You Touch).

Tin Cat Shoes plays April 15 - May 2, 2022 at 12th Avenue Arts (1620 12th Avenue in Capitol Hill). Tickets are on sale now at www.washingtonensemble.org.

Director Rogers says, "WET has been in the process of programming Tin Cat Shoes since 2019, but you know, COVID. Fortunately for us, this play only continues to become more timely. Written as a response to the 2016 election, Trish Harnetiaux wrote this blisteringly funny play that is a study of America's ability to acclimate to insane circumstances; politicians, laws, authority, workplace culture. The facets of our society that give us a sense of (false) security. The play examines our societal systems and our complacency in obeying them. After the last few years we have all had, WET returning with an absurdist play that takes capitalism and societal norms to task feels like the most WET thing we could do. We have picked a show that requires a tight knit ensemble of actors and I could not be more humbled with the cast we have assembled; a hilarious ragtag group of comedically skilled artists. They will bring heart and humor to this bananas play. Get ready for quite the ride."

Tin Cat Shoes tells the story of a troop of hyper-enthusiastic shoe store employees with the "Can-Do" American attitude who set off on an expedition into the great PNW for some deep self-exploration. But when things go awry and the "work is your life" mentality is fallible, all that's left is the truth and nachos. Trish Harnetiaux's spirited adventure-comedy of epic proportions takes surprising turns at every bend in the road and explores our pitiful confidence in The System.

Please visit www.washingtonensemble.org to purchase tickets.