Cascade Music Collective Awarded King County's Marymoor Park Summer Concert Series - Rebranded As MARYMOOR LIVE

King County Parks has officially awarded the Marymoor Park's Summer Concert Series management, operations, and programming contract to Cascade Music Collective (CMC), ushering in a fresh new administration for the much-loved annual concert series.

CMC is a collective of some of the best promoters and producers in the music industry. They came together in 2022 with the common mission of providing a concert experience that prioritizes concert goers. Central to this effort at Marymoor Park will be creating a more inclusive and accessible venue for the public.

Park and venue improvements will include increased lighting, box office availability, and security and safety measures, as well as enhanced ADA seating, greater social engagement areas, and access to comfort stations. CMC will work to emphasize the beautiful natural elements of Marymoor Park, ensuring that it will continue to provide one of the best outdoor music experiences in the Pacific Northwest.

"King County's Marymoor Park is truly magical, with a little something for everyone in the community to enjoy," said CMC Principal Keri DeWoody. "CMC is honored to have been given the opportunity to produce the Summer Concert Series and to create experiences that will continue to bring people together."

"We are excited to welcome Cascade Music Collective to Marymoor Park," said King County Parks Director Warren Jimenez. "Marymoor Park is already a regional destination, and CMC will create even more opportunities for the public to have amazing experiences in the park with family and friends."

Sean Striegel, CMC Talent Buyer and President of Mammoth Northeast adds, "This is an amazing opportunity for all of us in CMC as well as the entertainment community as a whole. The ability to work with multiple promoters and curate a diverse variety of programming will benefit everyone. Seattle is a special place and I could not be more thrilled to be a part of this".

The summer series has been rebranded with a new name and new website. All show information and tickets will be available at www.marymoorlive.com. Additional information will be provided as series shows are confirmed.

The Cascade Music Collective team includes: Keri DeWoody of Seattle Event Solutions (SES), Angie Heyer of Cascade Music Foundation, Sean Striegel of Mammoth Live, Andy Roe of Promovere, Shane Berry of SES. CMC was founded to provide the Pacific Northwest with a new music industry option. Together, the group has over 150 years of combined experience in the music and entertainment industry. CMC uses a collaborative approach to promoting and producing live events in the Upper Left corner of the country. They have connected the very best in talent buying, operations, production, concessions, marketing, and sponsorship professionals within one collective point of execution.

King County Parks' system consists of more than 200 parks, 175 miles of regional trains, and 215 miles of backcountry trails. With a mission to steward, enhance and acquire parks to inspire healthy communities, King County Parks cultivates strong relationships with non-profit, corporate and community partners. King County Parks is largely funded through a property tax levy, which the voters of King County approved in August 2019 by more than 70 percent.