Can Can Production's THIS IS HALLOWEEN to Celebrate 16 Years at the Triple Door This Fall

Can Can Production's autumn show, This Is Halloween, returns to celebrate 16 years at the Triple Door with This Is Halloween! Inspired by Tim Burton's classic, Can Can pulls out all the stops to produce their annual spooktacular featuring live orchestral music, cabaret, and innovative visual installations. The show offers a staged 'Burton-esque' experience, previously only available on the silver screen, and infused with new and original story and songs.

"This Is Halloween celebrates 16 years of collaboration among over 25 artists, which is fairly rare in our line of business," says Can Can's Artistic Director, Chris Pink. "If it weren't for the avid Can Can fans out there, we wouldn't have this annual spectacle to look forward to every October! This show continues its tradition of combining elements of theatre, dance, multimedia installations, and musical arrangements in celebration of the season! This Is Halloween continues to be presented at the Triple Door Theatre where Can Can has enjoyed its continued partnership with the respective venue since its first show there, Viva Oz Vegas, in 2006.

Led by Artistic Director, Mr. Pink, This Is Halloween is a collaboration with Can Can's tenured team of artists: Fae Phalen (Choreographer), Jonathan Betchtel (Co-Producer), Shadou Mintrone (Production Manager), Paul Strong (Lighting Designer), TJ Davis (Visual Designer), Sari Breznau (Music Director) and features an assemblage of over twenty-five of Seattle's most prolific musicians, singers, dancers, and artists.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT:

A dark fantasy burlesque musical, This Is Halloween is an original adaptation parody of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king and most-acclaimed citizen of Halloween Town. Weary of his usual terrifying antics and exhausted over the monotony of the same Halloween year after year, Jack takes a contemplative stroll through an enchanted forest that would change Halloween Town - and Seattle -- forever! Featuring Can Can's signature cabaret and burlesque production stylings, This Is Halloween boasts live orchestral music, vocal performance, and video projections - prepare to be spooked!

This Is Halloween, along with The Triple Door's exceptional food and beverages, is sure to be a night of decadence. This Is Halloween debuts Thursday, October 19 and runs through October 31. Early evening showings are PG-13. All late showings are 21+. For tickets, showtimes, and further details, please visit Click Here.

WHEN:

October 19 - 31, 2023

Early evening showings are 17+

All late showings are 21+

Fridays: 6:00PM and 9:00PM ($49 / $59 Premium Seating)

Saturdays: 5:00PM and 8:00PM ($49 / $59 Premium Seating)

Sundays: 5:00PM and 8:00PM ($39 / $45 Premium Seating)

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 7:00PM ($39 / $45 Premium Seating)

Halloween Night: 5:00PM and 8:00PM

WHERE:

The Triple Door

216 Union St

Seattle, WA 98101

TICKETS:

$39 - $59

ON SALE NOW

For ticket reservations, visit tickets.thetripledoor.net