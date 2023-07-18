Can Can Production's THIS IS HALLOWEEN to Celebrate 16 Years at the Triple Door This Fall

A Night of spooky fun and entertainment awaits at the Triple Door.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at Taproot Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at Taproot Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Can Can Production's THIS IS HALLOWEEN to Celebrate 16 Years at the Triple Door This Fall

Can Can Production's autumn show, This Is Halloween, returns to celebrate 16 years at the Triple Door with This Is Halloween! Inspired by Tim Burton's classic, Can Can pulls out all the stops to produce their annual spooktacular featuring live orchestral music, cabaret, and innovative visual installations. The show offers a staged 'Burton-esque' experience, previously only available on the silver screen, and infused with new and original story and songs.

"This Is Halloween celebrates 16 years of collaboration among over 25 artists, which is fairly rare in our line of business," says Can Can's Artistic Director, Chris Pink. "If it weren't for the avid Can Can fans out there, we wouldn't have this annual spectacle to look forward to every October! This show continues its tradition of combining elements of theatre, dance, multimedia installations, and musical arrangements in celebration of the season! This Is Halloween continues to be presented at the Triple Door Theatre where Can Can has enjoyed its continued partnership with the respective venue since its first show there, Viva Oz Vegas, in 2006.

Led by Artistic Director, Mr. Pink, This Is Halloween is a collaboration with Can Can's tenured team of artists: Fae Phalen (Choreographer), Jonathan Betchtel (Co-Producer), Shadou Mintrone (Production Manager), Paul Strong (Lighting Designer), TJ Davis (Visual Designer), Sari Breznau (Music Director) and features an assemblage of over twenty-five of Seattle's most prolific musicians, singers, dancers, and artists.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHAT:

A dark fantasy burlesque musical, This Is Halloween is an original adaptation parody of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king and most-acclaimed citizen of Halloween Town. Weary of his usual terrifying antics and exhausted over the monotony of the same Halloween year after year, Jack takes a contemplative stroll through an enchanted forest that would change Halloween Town - and Seattle -- forever! Featuring Can Can's signature cabaret and burlesque production stylings, This Is Halloween boasts live orchestral music, vocal performance, and video projections - prepare to be spooked!

This Is Halloween, along with The Triple Door's exceptional food and beverages, is sure to be a night of decadence. This Is Halloween debuts Thursday, October 19 and runs through October 31. Early evening showings are PG-13. All late showings are 21+. For tickets, showtimes, and further details, please visit Click Here.

WHEN:

October 19 - 31, 2023

Early evening showings are 17+

All late showings are 21+

Fridays: 6:00PM and 9:00PM ($49 / $59 Premium Seating)

Saturdays: 5:00PM and 8:00PM ($49 / $59 Premium Seating)

Sundays: 5:00PM and 8:00PM ($39 / $45 Premium Seating)

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 7:00PM ($39 / $45 Premium Seating)

Halloween Night: 5:00PM and 8:00PM

WHERE:
The Triple Door

216 Union St

Seattle, WA 98101

TICKETS:

$39 - $59

ON SALE NOW

For ticket reservations, visit tickets.thetripledoor.net




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL The New Show From Puppeteers For Fears, Is Coming To Seattle In Augus Photo
CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL The New Show From Puppeteers For Fears, Is Coming To Seattle In August

After sold-out performances all over the west coast, Puppeteers for Fears, Oregon's only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, will bring its original show, Cthulhu: the Musical!, to Seattle for a performance Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Chop Suey as part of the company's 2023 summer tour, as well as making a stop at The Crypt in Olympia on Saturday, July 29.

2
Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center Construction On Track for 2024 Opening Photo
Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center Construction On Track for 2024 Opening

Get the latest update on the construction of the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. Follow the progress of the state-of-the-art facility, featuring a main stage theatre, a studio theatre, and an acting conservatory for youth. Don't miss out on this exciting addition to the Spokane Valley arts scene.

3
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at Taproot Theatre Photo
Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at Taproot Theatre

How do you know when a show is really, really good? Often it is something beyond the story, the performance, and the staging that takes you to a place that can only be described as magic. Less than twenty minutes into the show, I leaned over to my theater companion and quietly whispered, “I’m already planning when I can come back.” THE HELLO GIRLS at Taproot Theatre brings the magic in so many ways that you are left breathless with goosebumps on your skin, a tear in your eye, and a song in your heart.What did our critic think of THE HELLO GIRLS at Taproot Theatre?

4
Review: SIX at The Paramount Theatre Photo
Review: SIX at The Paramount Theatre

Dear Readers, The Queens have arrived at the Paramount with the North American Tour of “Six” and attention must be paid to these divas. Maybe you’ve seen bits on late night shows or performances on the Tonys but there’s nothing like catching this Tony winning show live.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Novalima Live at High Dive
High Dive (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Falsettos
Harlequin Productions (6/30-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everybody
Penguin Productions (7/21-7/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet/A Bold Stroke for a Husband
Island Shakespeare Festival (7/21-9/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You