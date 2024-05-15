Lakewood Playhouse to Present THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lakewood Playhouse has revealed the the final show in their 85th Season, The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess.

The Niceties is being directed by Michelle Matlock making her Lakewood Playhouse directorial debut, and stars Laurie O'Brien and Danielle Shope both returning to the Playhouse after appearing in Love, Loss & What I Wore and Incorruptible respectively.

Director Michelle Matlock says, “This play's profound exploration of important issues, rich history, and thought-provoking conversations is not only relevant but also serves as a catalyst for fostering meaningful dialogue around race within our community. I look forward to the shared creative process and the collective impact we can make through this powerful production.”

What begins as a polite clash in perspectives, explodes into an urgent debate about race, history and power.

Laurie O'Brien, who plays college professor Janine Bosko says, “The Niceties has challenged me, as an actor, to confront some of my own biases and ingrained ways of thinking. I hope audience members leave the theatre thinking about the ways we humans can listen to differing viewpoints with more open minds and hearts.”

The Niceties originally premiered at the Huntington Theatre, Boston, before transferring to the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City. The play is a compelling depiction of racial and generational divides as it asks who gets to tell the story of America, and how.

At an elite East Coast university, an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They’re both liberal. They’re both women. They’re both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen – and facing stunning implications that can’t be undone.

Of her experience in rehearsals so far, Danielle Shope, who plays college student Zoe Reed says, “Everyone is really helpful and encouraging. We're able to have honest conversations about the topics in this show and ask questions that not only help with character development but allows us to learn something new.”

The Niceties runs for ten performances only from May 31st-June 16th. Each performance will be followed by a talkback about the play and its themes.

Get your tickets now to be a part of the conversation! For tickets please call 253-588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org. Lakewood Playhouse has a number of discounted tickets for youth groups and schools, please call the box office for details.

This production will be directed by Michelle Matlock. Stage Manager is Maisha Rice, Assistant Stage Manager is Stephanie Huber, Scenic Designer is Maggie Knott, Costume Designer is Jane Davie, Lighting Designer is Alonna Hall, Sound Designer is Brookelyne Peterson, Props Designer is Brittany D. Henderson, Scenic Carpenter is Luke Amundsonand Scenic Artist is Ashley Roy.

Comments