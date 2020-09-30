Campbell & Company Donates New HVAC System to The Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music

The Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music previously had a 20 year old system, which broke.

Campbell & Company has made a donation of a new HVAC system to a struggling Richland ballet studio, KEPR reports.

The Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music previously had a 20 year old system, which broke, and was replaced free of charge by the company.

"Let me put it this way, on March 14th we had almost 700 students in the school and today we have about 125." Joel Rogo, co-owner of the academy said of their struggle due to the health crisis.

"It means everything to us right now," Rogo said. "We can't afford anything right now, we're getting our feet back on the ground, our dancers are back in the studio again, and they're thrilled. We're thrilled."

Due to the donation, the dancers at the studio will be able to present their annual Nutcracker performance, which will be presented online for free.

