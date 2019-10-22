Book-It Repertory Theatre Presents HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE

Book-It Repertory Theatre is proud to announce the return of their smash hit musical Howl's Moving Castle, adapted from the novel by celebrated fantasist Diana Wynne Jones. Adapted and directed by Myra Platt with original music & lyrics by Justin Huertas and musical arrangements & orchestrations by Steven Tran, Howl's Moving Castle plays November 29 - December 29, 2019 (Opening/Press Night on Saturday, November 30) at The Center Theatre.

Howl's Moving Castle was Book-It's first full-scale musical production and attracted crowds from across the Pacific Northwest in 2017. It introduces audiences to the fantastical land of Ingary and to Sophie Hatter, a dutiful eldest child, who believes her destiny has been determined for her - she'll take over the family hat shop and leave adventuring to her little sisters. Until she's hit with a curse by the Witch of the Waste, that is. When she seeks refuge in the dread Wizard Howl's castle, she finds unlikely allies, and friends, in the sorcerer, his fire demon, and a lovesick apprentice, who help Sophie realize that she has the power to decide her own fate.

This remount has given Platt and Huertas the chance to revisit Ingary and sharpen their storytelling. "It's always fun to bring back a show where the response was so incredible and audiences lined up to get in," says Platt. "We've been asking ourselves new questions about what the world is and how much of the story stays or goes and what wants to blossom. And we are having a blast incorporating some new, exciting ideas." Huertas adds, "Expect the unexpected when it comes to music. Between the brand new songs I'm writing, Steven Tran's beautiful work on the score, and our incredibly talented music director Elisa Money's keen ear, this will indeed be a fresh take on the magic of Ingary."

Returning cast members include Randall Scott Carpenter as Michael Fisher/Ensemble, Rachel Guyer-Mafune as Sophie Hatter and Tyler Rogers as Percival/Ensemble. New cast members include Andi Alhadeff as Witch of the Waste/Ensemble, Nicholas Japaul Bernard as Howl/Ensemble, Varinique Davis as Martha Hatter/Ensemble, Adam Fontana as Calcifer/Ensemble, Alyssa Keene as Fanny Hatter/Ensemble, and Fawn Ledesma as Lettie Hatter/Ensemble.

The design team includes scenic design by Christopher Mumaw, lighting design by Andrew D. Smith, costume design by Jocelyn Fowler, and properties design by Robin Macartney. Jimmy Shields is the choreographer, Andrea Kovich is the dramaturg, and Gin Hammond is the dialect coach.

Performance tickets range from $26 to $50 with group rates available. $20 tickets will be available to students during the entire run with valid school ID. Purchase at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tues. through Fri., 12p.m. - 5p.m., located in the outer lobby of The Center Theatre at the Armory, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.





