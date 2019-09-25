Blue Room Leads Sustainability In Washington Arts Sector

The Blue Room Theatre will today hold a Carbon zer0 Party for members to celebrate being carbon neutral for the first time in 2019.

The milestone places Perth's Blue Room Theatre among the country's most environmentally progressive arts companies, joining the ranks of organisations including Sydney Opera House and Sydney Theatre Company.

Following an initial carbon audit (in line with NCOS standards*) in 2013, The Blue Room Theatre determined to lead the Western Australian arts sector by being carbon neutral by 2020.

The support of a 500-strong membership has been crucial to achieving that goal one year ahead of schedule.

A 2015 fundraising campaign allowed the purchase of Solar Panels installed on the roof of the venue in 2016.

This was followed in 2017 by a campaign to purchase a new bank of LED lights that use a fraction of the electricity of conventional stage lights.

These have been major drivers in reducing emissions from 54.3 to 31.2 tonnes between 2015 and 2018.

The remaining emissions generated through annual operations will now be offset through the purchase of Australian Biodiverse Reforestation Carbon Credits in the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor in WA.

In addition to reducing emissions, The Blue Room Theatre works with all our artists to encourage the greatest sustainability possible in our productions.

Today's event will feature a celebratory cake and a preview excerpt of I Feel Fine, one of two environmentally themed works currently playing as part of The Blue Room Theatre's 2019 season.

Members will be encouraged to contribute new ideas about how The Blue Room Theatre can continue to lead the WA arts in environmental sustainability.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You